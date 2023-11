Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 89th victory in the Alpine Skiing World Cup after Olympic medallist Petra Vlhova straddled a gate in the Levi Park in Finland.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Vlhova embraced at the finish line after the Slovakian's descent. Vlhova had lost the opportunity to win the alpine event after getting caught up with a gate. "I'm so sorry," Shiffrin said to her rival, who, due to that incident, claimed her 89th victory in an Alpine Skiing World Cup event.

Shiffrin had positioned herself in first place in the second run by 18 hundredths of a second over the Croatian Leona Popovic.

Undoubtedly a success for the American skier, who has already participated in three Olympic Games and is on track to do so again in the future. Her victory in the Finnish event came under very special circumstances, as she had to battle an injury resulting from a training accident that left her knee bruised. She worked intensively for eleven days to recover and performed perfectly on Sunday.

Petra Vlhova, who led Shiffrin by 0.76 seconds after the first run of a slalom in the World Cup on Sunday, seemed headed for another clear victory. The Slovakian had already won on the same track on Saturday and appeared to have no rivals.

"Really bad luck for her," said Shiffrin about Vlhova's mishap, as reported by the Associated Press. "After the last 10 days, it has been a bit difficult to even imagine racing, so this means a lot to the whole team," added the skier, who, after her injury and recovery efforts, would have been content with second place, but Vlhova's misfortune made the final victory easy for her. Shiffrin acknowledged the strength and supremacy of Vlhova, whom she described as a "master."

Shiffrin finished 0.18 ahead of Leona Popovic from Croatia, who was the fastest in the final run and secured her second podium in her career. She finished 0.30 ahead of the third-placed Lena Duerr from Germany. Shiffrin won fourteen races last season and remains a reference in the slalom discipline. She finished fourth a week ago in Austria and, with the victory in Finland, leads the World Cup standings.

The slalom world champion, Laurence St-Germain, bounced back from her poor performance on Saturday when she failed to qualify for the second run. On Sunday, St-Germain finished seventh.

Shiffrin will not participate in the two cross-border downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia in Switzerland and Italy next week.