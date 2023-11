Following South Africa's victory in the men's competition, Egypt, finishing in second place, will now advance to the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, where they will have a second chance to secure a spot for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In the women's competition, South Africa in Group A and Kenya in Group B comfortably won all their matches to reach the semi-finals. Nigeria won their Group A match against Zimbabwe to finish second behind South Africa, while Ghana recorded two wins against Namibia and Zambia to finish second behind Kenya in Group B.

The semi-finals saw victories for South Africa and Nigeria. Nigeria narrowly edged past Kenya, maintaining a one-goal lead from the third minute of the game until the end, winning 1-0 in the first semi-final. South Africa dominated the second semi-final, winning 7-0 against Ghana, with six different players scoring a goal each.

South Africa saved their best performance for the final, as they dominated a spirited Nigerian team, winning 9-0, with Tarryn Lombard scoring a hat-trick, and six other players each scoring a goal. With this victory, South Africa secured their place in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In the men's competition, South Africa and Egypt recorded three wins in three to top their respective groups and qualify for the semi-finals. In Group A, Uganda, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe each recorded one win and two losses to finish tied with 3 points, but Uganda joined South Africa in qualifying for the semi-finals, thanks to a superior goal difference. It was more straightforward in Group B, with Ghana winning their two matches outside of the loss to Egypt, securing their semi-final spot.

South Africa and Egypt were the two highest-ranked sides entering the tournament, and both had outstanding performances in the semi-finals, securing big wins to reach the finals. Egypt registered a 9-1 win over Uganda in the first semi-final. South Africa made light work of Ghana in the second semi-final, winning 7-0 to set up an exciting finals match-up against Egypt.

The finals began with South Africa opening the scoring in the first minute of the game, but it took Egypt less than two minutes to equalize. The cautious affair continued for the rest of the game, as neither team came particularly close to breaking the tie until Ryan Julius finally put South Africa back ahead in the 51st minute. Egypt tried their best to find the equalizer late on, replacing their goalkeeper with an additional outfield player, but South Africa held on to win and secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A total of 12 teams, in each of the men's and women's categories, will compete in hockey at the Olympic Games. Hosts France have gained direct qualification. Australia (men and women) were winners of the Oceania Cup, which sealed their qualification, while the Netherlands (men and women) qualified as the European champions. India (men) and China (women) clinched their spots at the Olympics through their gold medal victories at the Asian Games. Argentina (men and women) sealed their spots at the Olympics as winners of the Pan American Games. With South Africa (men and women) qualifying for the games, we now have all 5 direct qualifiers for the games joining the hosts France in both the men's and women's competition. The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, scheduled for January 2024, provide a second opportunity for teams to qualify for the remaining 6 spots at the Olympic Games.