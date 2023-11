The countdown to the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics is already underway, with just under two years to go.

With just under two years remaining, everything is already in motion. The Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, dedicated to deaf athletes, are now a reality, and tomorrow, on November 14th, the opening ceremony of Miru Cafe will take place.

There will also be a talk session with Deaflympics gold medallists Yamada Maki (athletics) and Ogura Ryo (karate).

The Deaflympics will take place for the first time in Japan from November 15 to 26, 2025, two years from now. Tomorrow, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) will hold the opening ceremony of "Miru Cafe," which will be open for a limited time from Wednesday, November 15 to Sunday, November 26, as an initiative to commemorate the two years before the Deaflympics. The term "Miru" means "to see" in Japanese.

The ceremony will also serve as an opportunity to introduce the three appointed ambassadors for the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, Nagahama Neru, Kawamata Ikumi, and Kiki. They will share their ideas to energize the competition. The digital technologies used in "Miru Cafe" will also be showcased, aiming to make this competition even more significant. It is an event born with a vision of continuity and a focus on seeking inclusivity and equality, not only in sports but also in society.

Additionally, Yamada Maki (athletics) and Ogura Ryo (karate), both with expectations of excelling in the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, will participate in a talk to discuss their enthusiasm for the upcoming competition in two years.

About Miru Cafe: Using technologies that transform different forms of language, such as voice, into words and make them "visible," Miru Cafe is a conceptual café that aims to create an environment where everyone can communicate comfortably, regardless of whether they can hear or not. It promotes the understanding of an inclusive society through this experience. In the café, you can use digital technologies from entering the shop to ordering, interacting with the staff, and paying the bill. This allows for smooth communication with staff members who have hearing difficulties.