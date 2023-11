The World Champions crowned in individual DMT and Tumbling and the all-important individual trampoline qualifying–the gateway to Paris 2024

Spectators roared as British trampoline star Bryony Page regained her world title at Arena Birmingham on Sunday (12 November). The two-time Olympic medallist scored 56.680 to eclipse the 56.460 posted by People's Republic of China's Olympic champion Zhu Xueying.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Zhu Xueying (CHN) matched her best individual worlds finish with silver, 0.22 behind Page. Bronze medallist Jessica Stevens (USA), sixth in 2022, climbed onto the podium for the first time with an impressive 55.740 in the best result for a U.S. woman since Alexandra Nicholson and Marilyn Steig went 1-2 in 1974.

Yan’s biggest competition came from rising teammate Wang Zisai, who came closest to his winning 60.690 point score. Only the third best Chinese gymnast in the first round of men’s individual competition, Wang warmed up in subsequent rounds. In the men’s final, he performed early and well, posting 60.680 to hold the lead until Yan did him better — barely. A mere 0.01 decided the title.

A Chinese man won every world title between 2006 and 2021, and the 24-year-old from Hunan Province appeared thrilled to be back on top following an early exit in the semifinals last year.

Nicole Ahsinger and Sarah Webster’s (USA) long wait for a satisfying routine in a Women’s Synchronised Trampoline final came to an end on Sunday when the duo returned the title to the USA for the first time since Marilyn Steig and Bobby Grant won in 1972.

The experienced pair set the standard high early in the final with 49.490 — then had to sit and wait to see if any of the six pairs left could better it. None could.

A year after winning with Matthias Pfleiderer (GER), 2022 Synchronised Trampoline champion Fabian Vogel and new partner Caio Lauxtermann (GER) capped their season with the world title, a magnificent result for Lauxtermann in his first World Championships.

After three consecutive silver medals, a true team effort resulted in the USA taking its first gold in the All-Around Team competition over Portugal and Great Britain on Sunday.

The All-Around Team pits gymnasts from every Trampoline category (Individual and Synchronised Trampoline, Tumbling, and Double Mini-Trampoline) in a head-to-head format where scores are converted to points.

A beautiful line from Tumbler Miah Bruns, a great DMT pass from Ruben Padilla and another impressive display from new world champions Ahsinger and Webster earned the U.S. top points in their respective categories and put them close to the lead throughout the competition.

Sunday’s individual finals formalised the five nations that earned Olympic qualification berths to next summer’s Games in Paris. China, Japan, Austria, Great Britain, and Portugal each earned the right to select one male gymnast to compete at the Olympics, while China, Brazil, Canada, the USA and Great Britain earned places in the women’s competition.