Magdeburg remains the world champion in handball, and most of the money goes to Germany.

The sixteenth edition of the Super Globe, or Handball Club World Cup, concluded this Sunday in the Saudi city of Dammam with a disappointing attendance but marked by SC Magdeburg making history with its third consecutive title, a feat previously achieved only by Barcelona between 2017 and 2019.

Organized by the International Handball Federation (IHF), the tournament distributed significant cash prizes to the top three teams, with 400,000 euros for the champion Magdeburg, 200,000 euros for the runner-up Füchse Berlin, and 150,000 euros for the third-placed Barcelona.

Thus, the historical economic dominance of German handball has definitively translated into sporting success, as Bundesliga teams have secured the last three Super Globes (Magdeburg), the latest Champions League (Magdeburg), and the last EHF European League (Füchse Berlin).

The spectacle of the final was marred only by the low attendance, with fewer than 2,000 spectators. In contrast, the Champions League Final Four typically draws around 20,000 fans for each of the four matches during that magical weekend at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

SC Magdeburg remains the 'king' of the world. TWITTER

Despite the absence of one of its key players, Icelandic centre back Gisli Kristjansson, Magdeburg overcame Polish side Barlinek Industria Kielce 28-24 in the semifinals, with six goals from Icelandic player Omar Ingi Magnusson.

Füchse Berlin, on the other hand, staged a remarkable comeback against Barcelona, winning 41-39 in overtime, with 10 goals from Danish star Mathias Gidsel, the best goal scorer in the Super Globe with 45 goals in four matches.

The final was a thrilling between the reigning German champion Magdeburg and the current Bundesliga leader Füchse. The 'Foxes' dominated the first half, leading 16-13 at halftime and extending their advantage to 19-14 early in the second half with a stellar performance from Gidsel.

However, SCM Magdeburg equalized, led by Icelandic player Smarason and Swedish player Lagergren (seven goals each). Magnusson even made a shot to avoid overtime (29-29). The match remained tied until the first attack of the second half of overtime (31-31), when Magdeburg capitalized on its experience to win 34-32, securing the 400,000 euro prize—double that of the Berlin team.

SC Magdeburg achieved its third Super Globe in a row. TWITTER

In the earlier match, Barcelona recovered better than Kielce from the disappointment of the semifinal defeat, securing third place by defeating the Polish side 33-30. The Catalans trailed 14-16 at half-time but staged a comeback with a solid defence, saves from Pérez de Vargas, and goals from Dika Mem, earning them the bronze and the 150,000 euro prize.

Another triumph for German handball, which now eagerly anticipates the European Championship scheduled for next January, with almost all tickets sold and the aim of winning a title they have already clinched twice, the last time in Poland in 2016.