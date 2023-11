During the TAFISA Congress, Fernando Parente, Director of Development and Healthy Campus at FISU, stressed the importance of promoting sports for all

The TAFISA Congress, held from 1-5 November in the German city of Düsseldorf, brought together sports organizations, experts and stakeholders from around the world to discuss the theme “Sport for All: More together than ever”.

The Interact+ meeting also took place within the scope of this congress and under the umbrella of the Erasmus+ programme. Members made presentations on the work done so far and future actions. FISU participated in this meeting on the topic of "Providing Incentives to Promote Sport for All: the INTERACT Plus Label”.

During the two days leading up to the TAFISA Congress, FISU representatives Fernando Parente and Tarmo Jaakson (left picture) presented a groundbreaking study titled "Benchmark Labels and Certification Systems European and Worldwide." The paper introduces 75 criteria for the certification of National and International Sports Federations in the field of Sport for All. These criteria were extensively discussed and evaluated, with plans to refine them further for validation in March 2024, during a meeting of partners and experts.

At the TAFISA Congress, FISU was present in the parallel session focusing on "How can International Sports Organizations bridge the gap with grassroots sport." The session explored strategies to enhance communication and collaboration between international sports organizations, grassroots, and National and International Federations.

Fernando Parente, Director of Development and Healthy Campus at FISU, stressed the importance of promoting sports for all, emphasizing that it is "fundamental for the sustainability of sports organizations" and urged to invest in this area. “Resources should be put into action rather than just political speeches,” he said.

Throughout the week, more than 350 participants had the opportunity to share their personal experiences and insights. The Congress concluded with the distribution of the "TAFISA World Congress 2023 Düsseldorf - Call to Action" document to all participants, representing 70 countries.

The central message of the Congress, framed under the theme "Now is the time to act. More together than ever," emphasizes the urgency and collective responsibility in promoting inclusive sports and ensuring a healthier and more active global community. The TAFISA Congress and Interact+ Meeting have set the stage for meaningful collaboration and action in the field of Sport for All.