Eurostar, the high-speed rail service across Europe, announces the early release of its ticket sales to travel for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games. Customers can now race to purchase tickets to Paris for following dates, 25 July to 9 September 2024 to support their Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Eurostar aims to be the backbone of sustainable travel in Europe and will support Team GB, ParalympicsGB and those visiting the Games to reduce their carbon footprint whilst travelling to the continent and back. To service this, Eurostar will be adding an additional service between London and Paris on Friday and Sunday’s each week to service the high demand during the Games and summer holiday season. This will total 110 return trains allowing Eurostar to carry more than 88,000 customers per week to Paris and back.

Passengers and groups travelling for the Olympic Games from the 26 July 2024 to 11 August 2024 and Paralympic Games from 28 August 2024 to 8 September 2024 can now book their Eurostar tickets and group tickets. Prices for tickets to visit Paris during the Olympics and Paralympics starts from £49 each way.

Eurostar is proud to be the official travel partner for Team GB and ParalympicsGB, providing nearly 600 athletes their travel to Paris for the Games next year.