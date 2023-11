This morning in Paris, the emotional journey of the Paralympic Torch, a symbol of the games to be held in Paris next year from August 25th to 28th, was unveiled to the public.





In a warm press presentation, the Paralympic Torch Relay Route was revealed this morning, symbolizing the upcoming games in Paris from Wednesday, August 28th, to Sunday, September 8th, 2024. French government officials, the Director of the Paralympic Committee, the President of the French Paralympic Committee, and representatives of sponsors were present. They emphasized the historic moment, the Paralympic spirit, and the importance of sports in social inclusion without obstacles or barriers of any kind.





The Route Overview:

After being lit at the birthplace of Paralympic sports, Stoke Mandeville (England), the Paralympic Flame will be symbolically passed between 48 athletes, 24 local and 24 English, to traverse the iconic Channel Tunnel.





On the French side (Calais), the Paralympic Torch will multiply into twelve flames scattered around the outskirts of France. It will be carried by more than 1,000 people in 50 cities, in 12 simultaneous relays culminating in Paris. The Paralympic Torch Relay will ignite fervor in every corner of the country and mark the beginning of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.





This route was designed in collaboration with the French Paralympic and Sports Committee to highlight areas committed to greater inclusion in sports, as well as historic French cities.





A novelty is that during the relay, a musical festival of the Flame will take place in the heart of the city, coinciding with introductory courses in sports for people with disabilities.

© Press Paris 2024





Meaning of the Torchbearers' Uniforms:

The uniforms will be white to symbolize peace, unity, and fraternity among peoples, values cherished in the Torch Relay tradition. The uniforms for Olympic and Paralympic Torchbearers will be identical, except for the exclusive emblem that each Olympic game will have.