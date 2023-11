Four past winners vie again for the title in Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final

The International Jumping Riders Club is proud to announce the riders who will compete in the 22nd Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final on December 8, during the Concours Hippique International de Genève.

A highlight in the equestrian calendar, the Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final brings together the 10 best showjumpers in the world, whose contestants qualify on merit from the rankings list.

Created in 2001 by the International Jumping Riders Club, the class recognizes and celebrates the achievements and talents of the world's best showjumpers over the preceding year. The following riders will go head-to-head in a battle for end-of-year glory:

1. Henrik von Eckermann (Sweden).

2. Ben Maher (Great Britain).

3. Kent Farrington (United States).

4. Martin Fuchs (Switzerland).

5. Steve Guerdat (Switzerland).

6. Julien Epaillard (France).

7. Simon Delestre (France).

8. Max Kühner (Austria).

9. Harrie Smolders (Netherland).

10. Shane Sweetnam (Ireland).

This year’s final features four former winners: von Eckermann, Maher, Guerdat and Farrington. Seven of the riders were among last year’s finalists, including Delestre, who was ahead of von Eckermann after the first round.

Montage with the 10 participants in the 22nd Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final. © IJRC/F.Petron

Riding Cayman Jolly Jumper, Delestre finished second with a fast but not the fastest time of the day. McLain Ward (USA), ranked Number Six in the world, is unfortunately unable to travel to Europe to compete in this event.

Ranked World Number One for the past 16 months, last year’s winner, von Eckermann, may prove even harder to beat in 2023. His continued dominance will not make it easy for anyone to deny him a two-time Top 10 win.

While his chosen horse is not yet confirmed, a successful defence of the Rolex IJRC Top 10 title in Geneva next month would embellish the already glittering record of King Edward, a living legend of showjumping.

Commenting on the upcoming Geneva event, the President of the IJRC, Kevin Staut, said: "The Rolex IJRC Top 10 final is a very special class; every edition of this competition is an extraordinary event, a new and exciting experience."

"Thanks to its format and the understanding there is between riders and the public, it is a perfect competition! Winning the Rolex IJRC Top 10 is one of the most satisfying and important achievements for a rider because it marks the crowning event after a year of constructive and constant work in perfect synergy and harmony with our horses.”, commented.

Von Eckermann, six years ago in Geneva. © Getty Images

Eleonora Ottaviani, Director of the IJRC, added: “The Top 10 is a unique event, exciting, filled with emotion, a competition that even after more than 20 editions represents a milestone that the riders strongly hope to reach".

"Winning the Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final signifies being crowned as the indisputable champion of the year. The enthusiasm of the public and media interest confirm the uniqueness and importance of this event,” explained.

The Rolex IJRC Top Ten’s formula is especially popular with spectators, who view the event as the highlight of the showjumping year. Resembling a traditional Grand Prix, it consists of a first round with 10-12 fences and a second round of 8-10 fences, with a maximum height of 1.60m.

Faults and times are aggregated and in the event of a tie, the time of the second round decides. After their rounds, the riders return to the arena on foot to be interviewed, another popular feature of the Rolex IJRC Top 10 final.