The American coach stated that he will leave his position as Head Coach of the US men's basketball team after his participation in Paris 2024.





While it is common for basketball coaches in the United States to serve for an Olympic cycle (4 years), Steve Kerr believes that two years are more than enough at the helm of the world's best team. It's worth remembering that he replaced Greg Popovich (a multi-champion with the Spurs) in 2022.





The coach who succeeds the current coach of the Golden State Warriors (NBA), if Olympic cycles are adhered to, will be the one leading the NBA players in the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028.





A tradition that remains to be seen if it will continue after Paris 2024 is related to the fact that in the last 4 processes, the head coach had previously served as an assistant coach. If this logic is followed, the candidates to be the head coach of the world's best team in the lead-up to the Olympic Games hosted by the United States should come from Mark Few, the head coach of Gonzaga (NCAA); Tyronn Lue, the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers (NBA); and Erik Spoelstra, the head coach of the Miami Heat (NBA).

It's worth remembering that the United States has won Gold medals in 7 out of 8 opportunities since the NBA players started participating in Barcelona '92, including the unforgettable Dream Team with players like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird, considered the best team in history. Only Argentina, led by Manu Ginobili, Luis Scola, and Andrés Nocioni, defeated them in the Semifinals (and went on to win the title) in Athens 2004.





We'll have to see the roster that Kerr brings to the Olympic Games, which is usually much stronger than the teams the United States fields in the World Championships (they finished fourth in the last one after losses to Germany and Canada), but it's a given that the three-time gold medalist, Kevin Durant, will be the leader of a team that will aim to dazzle Paris with their spectacular play.