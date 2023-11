The Qatar University Sports Federation (QCSF) announced that the necessary preparations have been successfully completed to host the FISU University 3x3 Basketball World Cup 2023, starting from November 10th in Doha, the capital of the Qatari emirate.





From Friday, the 10th, until Sunday, the 12th, the FISU University 3x3 Basketball World Championship will take place at the Sports and Events Complex of Qatar University. Twenty-four university teams from the five continents will be represented in this significant event to be held in the city of Doha, which has recently become accustomed to hosting large international events.





The President of QCSF mentioned in a Press Conference that this event "will help students from different cultures exchange experiences and skills, and for us at QCSF, we will seek new opportunities to enhance our organizational, technical, and administrative expertise for future FISU sporting events.





"By hosting this event, we will turn QCSF's vision into reality to develop better sports activities for students in higher education institutions, as well as to discover the most talented students and take our university sports to a new level of excellence locally, regionally, and internationally," said Dr. Al Naimi.

Juan Carlos Holgado, in Press Conference of the Doha 2023 FISU World Cup 3X3 Basketball. Photo : FISU

On his part, the Sports Director of FISU, Juan Carlos Holgado, appreciated Qatar's hospitality, warm welcome, and organizational capabilities. He praised the positive effort of partners and sponsors, stating that this championship is just the beginning of the cooperation between FISU and QCSF in future sports events.