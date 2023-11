An extra three million people are expected in Paris for the Olympic Games in 2024 increasing tourism spending by up to EUR4 billion, reveals a Euromonitor International expert.

The highly successful Rugby Union World Cup which has just played out in Paris served as a dress rehearsal for next summer’s Olympics which will bring many opportunities but also challenges for the French tourism industry. With a forecasted 4 billion global television audience, the country will be front and centre in the worldwide spotlight.

Alexander Göransson, Senior Consultant at Euromonitor International, in his report Paris 2024 Olympics Games: Challenges and Opportunities for French Tourism, said the Paris Games are expected to attract 15 million spectators, many locals and domestic day trippers, but forecasted up to 3 million additional visitors in Paris in 2024.

Paris is not the first city to face concerns about its readiness to host the Olympic Games. An event with 10,000 athletes and 10 million visitors will inevitably see some hiccups along the way but Olympic Games in the past have gone smoothly.

Alexander Göransson said: “The true benefits of a successful Paris 2024, watched by a massive global television audience, will be felt in subsequent years. Unlike during the Olympics itself, this will benefit the overall tourism economy and not just hospitality, with Euromonitor International expecting a steady increase in inbound visitors to France and its capital city from 2025.”