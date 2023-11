In anticipation of hosting the 2027 Archery World Championships, World Archery completed this week an on-site evaluation of Nyborg, Denmark's potential as the host city.

The visit, which included an inspection of facilities and discussions with the Danish bid team, sets the stage for Nyborg's ambitious bid to bring the global event to its historic and picturesque locale.

World Archery's representative, Thomas Aubert, was greeted with the stunning autumnal setting of the Danish city, home to the impressive Nyborg Castle (a proposed venue for the event's finals).

The Escandivavian bid, backed by the combined efforts of the city's mayor, the national federation's president, and the CEO of Sport Event Denmark, provided a detailed presentation that not only highlighted the city’s readiness but also its commitment to sustainability and innovation in sporting event hosting.

During his visit, Thomas Aubert noted: "Especially Nyborg Castle is a beautiful place and could be a very nice setting for the finals. In relation to the city’s plans for renewing the castle and the interesting story behind it, it could really create a spectacular environment for not just the competition but the whole event around the World Archery Championships."

Mayor Kenneth Muhs and Thomas Aubert, World Archery. SØREN TIDEMAND LASSEN

"The Castle is a strong selling point.", added. He therefore emphasized the potential of the city's historical elements and ongoing renovations at the castle to enhance the championship experience for all.

Kenneth Muhs, the mayor of the city, emphasized their comprehensive planning. "Our commitment is to host an Archery World Championship that reflects a forward-looking perspective in every aspect, from the athlete experience to environmental impact and beyond."



Together with the National Federation of Archery, Sport Event Denmark, and Destination Fyn, Nyborg is poised to provide a memorable and impactful venue for the World Archery Championships.

"Denmark prides itself on its tradition of hosting international events that are intimate, secure, and aligned with the future of the sports they represent," said Lars Lundov, CEO of Sport Event Denmark.

Men's recurve finals in Hyundai World Archery championships in Berlin 2023. © Getty Images

In his closing remarks, Thomas Aubert smiled and assured that World Archery has "four candidates, so the chances are 25 percent for Nyborg. Just like any other candidate."

As the evaluation process continues, the Danish bid for 2027 World Championships awaits further deliberation on its candidacy for hosting what could be a landmark event on the international archery calendar.