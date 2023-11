Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Leipzig are already into the Champions League round of 16

. All of them achieved this success in the fourth matchday, which concluded last Wednesday, and they are now relaxed with two more matches to go before the group stage ends. Real Madrid emerged victorious in the preceding four matchdays and on Wednesday, with goals from Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius, secured a victory against Braga, opened by Brahim Diaz.

In Group C, the Spaniards are followed by Napoli with seven points, who drew 1-1 at home against Union Berlin, already eliminated. Bayern Munich remains unbeaten in Europe and defeated Galatasaray (2-1), marking their 17th consecutive victory in the group stages and their 38th match without losing in this phase of Europe's most prestigious competition.

Behind Bayern, a battle for the second place, which allows entry to the round of 16, is on the horizon. Manchester United didn’t perform well in Denmark and lost 4-3 against Copenhagen. United sits at the bottom of Group A with three points, one less than Copenhagen and Galatasaray. They can boost their qualification chances in the remaining two matchdays.

Inter and Real Sociedad, tied at 10 points, have already secured their next passage. The Spaniards won 3-1 at home against Benfica and are now out of reach. Real Sociedad returns to the round of 16 twenty years after their last appearance.

Sevilla virtually says goodbye after a 2-0 defeat in their visit to Arsenal. The Sevillanos are fourth in the group, while Arsenal leads with nine points and is close to securing the next round. PSV Eindhoven and Lens are tied at five. The Dutch won the direct duel by a minimal margin (1-0).

In Group E, Atletico Madrid, with eight points, leads the group after an exhibition against Celtic, defeating them 6-0 with a spectacular performance from Griezmann. Lazio, with seven points, still has options, while Feyenoord, with six, should win the two remaining games and hope for the others to lose.

In Group F, Borussia leads, and Milan, after their victory against PSG (2-1), is closing in on the French. Luis Enrique's team has six points and the Italians have five. Newcastle has four. All four teams have chances to progress to the round of 16.

In Group G, Manchester City, with 12 points, is already thinking about another phase and the Premier League. Leipzig, with 9, is also into the next round. Red Star and Young Boys, both with one point, are out of contention.

Lastly, in Group H, Barcelona lost all possibilities of finishing at the top after a 1-0 defeat against Shakhtar in Hamburg. The Spaniards were not up to the mark and were defeated by the Ukrainians, who now share six points and are closing in on the leaders, Barcelona and Porto, both with nine.