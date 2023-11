The DP World Tour will make its long-awaited return to the Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time in 13 years with the Bahrain Championship, to be played at the Royal Golf Club from 14 February 2024.

The announcement of the tournament, which will be held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, was marked by a special signing ceremony by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa alongside DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley.

"We are delighted to host the Bahrain Championship on the DP World Tour in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This championship, which is part of what an elite series of professional golf tournaments, is organised in cooperation with the Royal Golf Club, the General Sports Authority, the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority" His Highness remarked.

The world's best golf will return to Bahrain in February 2024. BAHRAIN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

"We are proud to host this international championship, which will see a constellation of professional players compete at the Royal Golf Club. Hosting this event is part of our ongoing commitment to support various sports, including golf, which is one of the most important sports on a global level. We aim to enhance Bahrain's position and showcase its capabilities in hosting sporting events. We also want to underline our commitment to the development of golf in the Kingdom," he added.

Paul Casey, the last winner

The DP World Tour last visited the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2011, when England's Paul Casey overcame what he described as "one of the toughest battles I've ever had" to end a 20-month winless streak by winning the inaugural Volvo Golf Champions at the Colin Montgomerie-designed Royal Golf Club course in Bahrain.

"We are delighted to welcome back the DP World Tour back to Bahrain. Golf is a game that requires not only of great skill, but also of the highest levels of sportsmanship, fairness and etiquette and one that the Kingdom is proud to support and promote. We'll be welcoming some of the best golfers in the world," said His Excellency Faris Mustafa Al Kooheji, Secretary General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

Opportunities for local players

Two amateur spots are up for grabs in the Bahrain Amateur Open. This prestigious amateur event will award the overall winner and a spot to the leading Bahraini amateur. In addition,the leading Bahraini and the winner of the King Hamad Trophy will have the opportunity of a lifetime to tee off alongside the DP World Tour professionals in the Bahrain Championship.

Paul Casey is the latest winner at Bahrain. © Getty Images

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, commented: "I would first like to thank His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa for welcoming us to the Kingdom of Bahrain as we add a new event to our international schedule."

$2.5 million prize fund

The event has a $2.5 million prize fund and the Royal Golf Club course has undergone extensive upgrades with the support of Osool Asset Management and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. Key improvements include is the upgrading of a number of greens on the front nine to ensure it is in top condition to welcome the elite stars of the DP World Tour.

"We are delighted to have been selected to host venue for the DP World Tour’s visit in 2024. This tournament will shine a spotlight on Bahrain's sporting scene and will further establish the Royal Golf Club as a leading golf destination in the region. We look forward to welcoming the world's best golfers to our esteemed club and showcasing the beauty of our country," said Captain Waleed Al Alawi, Chairman of the Royal Golf Club.