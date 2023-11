For the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the last five editions (the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID), the Saudi city of Dammam is hosting the great universal handball festival, the Super Globe, the Club World Championship.

German team Magdeburg is defending the title they won in the last two years, with victories against FC Barcelona in the finals, by 33-28 in 2021 in Jeddah, and by 41-39 last year in overtime after an exciting match.

For the first time, there will be four European teams, making this sixteenth edition the most competitive and challenging. Barcelona is by far the most decorated club with five titles, followed by the now-defunct Ciudad Real with two, and two teams that will be in Saudi Arabia, namely Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin (invited as the European League champion).

Alongside the Catalan team (invited as the third-place finisher in the last EHF Champions), the two German teams, and the Polish Kielce (runner-up in the EHF Champions League), the other participants include: Egyptian Al Ahly (champion of the Asian Super Cup), Qatari Al-Najma (winner of the Asian Champions), Australian University of Queensland (champion of the Oceania Champions), American San Francisco (winner of the North American and Caribbean Championship), Argentine San Fernando (champion of South and Central America), Kuwait SC (winner of the Arab Champions), Khaleej, and Al-Noor (champion and runner-up of the Saudi Arabian league).

SC Magdeburg reigned in the last two editions of the Super Globe. IHF

The competition began this Tuesday with victories for Al Ahly over Al Noor (38-20) in Group A, which also includes Barcelona, for Kuwait against San Fernando (41-29) with Füchse Berlin making their debut on Wednesday, for reigning champion Magdeburg against Khaleej (29-20) in a group shared with the University of Queensland, and for Kielce against the surprising Al-Najma by 27-26 thanks to a last-minute goal by Szymon Sicko (San Francisco starts on Wednesday).

Each team will play two matches between Tuesday and Thursday, after which the group winners will face each other in the semifinals on Saturday (Group A vs. Group B and Group C vs. Group D), with the final and the third-place match taking place on Sunday. The title match is scheduled to start at 20:15 local time (GMT+3).