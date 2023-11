Hosted by SIGA Founding Member Mastercard at the Technology Hub for the third year in a row, the Summit will bring together female leaders and male allies from all sectors of the global sports industry. Designed to unlock the power of networking, this one-day high-level initiative will focus on learning, connecting, and mobilising the sports community to commit to gender equity both on and off the field of play.



Gender equity is a foundational pillar of SIGA's reform agenda, as it is a key component of good governance in sports. SIGA is committed to closing the gender gap in sports leadership positions by providing mentorship, training, and networking opportunities to create greater pathways for female leaders across the industry.



The Summit on Female Leadership in Sport is part of the SIGA Women Programme, which includes the Global Mentorship Programme and the Women on Wednesdays show. This high-level one-day thought leadership initiative is firmly established as a cornerstone event for leaders committed to driving change and supporting women's involvement in sport at all levels.



Similar to previous editions, the 2024 Summit on Female Leadership in Sport will use a hybrid format, offering a digital live-streaming option for those who cannot secure one of the exclusive in-person passes. Registration is now open for all participants, with early bird rates are available for those who book before 15 December 2023.

Katie Simmonds, SIGA Global COO and Managing Director of the SIGA Women Programme. TWITTER

Katie Simmonds, SIGA Global COO and Managing Director of the SIGA Women Programme, shared her initial thoughts on the upcoming event: "Currently, less than 30 per cent of women are represented in the decision-making bodies of international federations. To move the needle, achieve gender equity, and ensure good governance in sport, we need to push for change."



"SIGAWomen does this bt delivering mentorship to aspiring female leaders; holding sports organizations accountable for diversity and inclusion criteria outlined in the SIGA Universal Standards on Good Governance in Sports through our independent rating and verification tool, SIRVS; and providing a platform for female leaders and male allies to share their real-life stories to inspire and drive systemic cultural change. Join our global movement, register now for the Summit, and play your part in shaping a more equitable future," she added.



SIGA is the world's leading organization for sports integrity. We are creating a new landscape for the sports industry by providing independent global ratings and certifications for world sports to ensure they are governed and operated under the highest integrity standards: The SIGA Universal Standards.