New Zealand defends both titles, while South Africa and Australia aim to repeat their victories at The Sevens Stadium in December. The new format includes seven regular-season events and a Grand Final with promotion and relegation at stake. Action starts at 09:00 local time (GMT+4) on Saturday, with the final scheduled for Sunday at 19:53 local time.

Emirates Dubai 7s, the largest sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East, has been a cornerstone of the HSBC SVNS since its inception in 1999. It promises excitement on two fields with 64 matches and two days of competition. The pools and schedule were announced on Tuesday.

In the Men's competition, defending champions New Zealand (secured wins in Sydney, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toulouse last year) leads Pool A alongside Canada, the 2022 Cape Town champions Samoa, and Emirates Dubai 7s defending champions South Africa, in a repeat of the recent Rugby World Cup final in Paris.

Argentina, the winners in Hamilton, Vancouver, and London last season, are in Pool B and will face Spain, Australia, and Ireland in Dubai. Double Olympic gold medalists Fiji will compete in Pool C against France, the USA, and Great Britain.

In the Women's competition, the New Zealand 'Black Ferns', who triumphed in six out of seven tournaments to claim their seventh series title, headline Pool A alongside Fiji, Great Britain, and the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series champions South Africa, who join the series this season.

Australia, the defending Emirates Dubai 7s champions, will face Brazil, Ireland, and Japan in Pool B, while last season's overall bronze medalists, the USA, take on France, Spain, and their North American rivals Canada in Pool C.

South Africa emerged victorious last year in Dubai in the men's category. © Getty Images

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, the HSBC SVNS action will be intense from start to finish. World Rugby's revamped competition format is degidned to provide rugby sevens fans with more excitement and entertainment than ever before.

Under this new model, the HSBC SVNS 2024 will consist of seven regular season events and a Grand Final. The top eight teams, based on cumulative series points at the end of Round 7 in Singapore, will secure the opportunity to compete in the new 'winner takes all' Grand Final in Madrid, where the champions of HSBC SVNS 2024 for both Men's and Women's Champions will be crowned.

Madrid will also host the high stakes relegation play-off, where teams ranked from ninth to twelfth will join the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger. The top four placed teams will secure their place in the HSBC SVNS 2025.

World Rugby's Chief Competitions and Performance Officer, Nigel Cass, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to be kicking off what promises to be an exciting year for Rugby Sevens at the Emirates Dubai 7s in December in front of a packed house of knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and passionate rugby fans",

"With a new and exciting format featuring promotion and relegation plus a 'winner-takes-all' competition at the Grand Final in Madrid , we know the action will be intense from the opening match on Saturday morning to the final whistle on Sunday evening", added.