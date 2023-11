Places for Paris 2024 will be up for grabs for the world's top trampoline gymnasts from 9 to 12 November at the 37th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Birmingham (GBR).

More than 350 gymnasts from 41 countries will compete in Birmingham, vying for titles in 15 events over four intense days of competition. New world champions will be crowned in the four trampoline categories: Men's and Women's Individual, Synchronized, Double Mini-Trampoline (DMT), and Tumbling.

In addition to individual and team medal events, an All-Around team competition encompassing all trampoline disciplines will conclude the final day of competition, where host nation Great Britain is the reigning world champion.

A significant stop on the road to Paris 2024, the Utilita Arena in the West Midlands, United Kingdom, will host these World Championships, returning to Birmingham for the first time since 2011.

A minimum of four and a maximum of eight gymnasts of each gender will secure spots for their countries in the Olympic Games next summer. This means that potentially half of the Olympic field could be determined at these World Championships, the first qualifying event for Trampoline Gymnastics in Paris 2024.

The remaining 16 spots in men's and women's trampoline for Paris will be filled based on the results of the 2023-2024 FIG Trampoline Individual World Cup series and the 2024 continental championships next spring.

Among the notable names heading to Birmingham is Olympic champion Zhu Xueying (CHN), who will face tough competition for the women's title from two-time world champion Mori Hikaru (JPN) and 2021 world champion Bryony Page (GBR), a two-time Olympic medallist.

Other reigning world champions registered to compete include 2021 Olympic bronze medallist Dylan Schmidt (NZL) in the men's Individual category, Mori and Megu Uyama (JPN) in women's Synchronized Trampoline, Bronwyn Dibb (NZL) and Ruben Padilla (USA) in DMT, and Ethan McGuinness (AUS) in Tumbling. The 2022 champion, Fabien Vogel (GER), will attempt to retain his title with his new partner Caio Lauxtermann in men's Synchronized Trampoline.