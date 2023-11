Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has been officially announced as the city to host the Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027. The tournament will take place over five days at the King Abdullah Sports City, on indoor hard courts, from November 28 to December 2, 2023, featuring a prize purse of $2 million.



The tournament will build on the success of the previous five editions held in Milan, Italy. Besides setting a record in prize money for players, Jeddah's successful bid, led by the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF), is historic as it marks the first professional tennis tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia. This event adds to the ATP Tour's presence in the Middle East, spanning over 30 years.



The Next Gen ATP Finals, which debuted in 2017, have become a significant highlight in the tennis season, bringing together the top Under-21 players in a fast-paced format at the season's end. Nine of the current Top 10 players in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings have competed in the tournament, showcasing the future stars of the sport. Previous champions include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz, who have used the tournament as a stepping stone in their careers.



Considering that it is almost official that both Alcaraz and Rune will not participate, all eyes will be on American player Ben Shelton, who has not yet confirmed his presence in Saudi Arabia and is exploring his options to compete in the 2023 ATP Finals. Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Fils are strong contenders, and other promising players like Luca Van Assche and Flavio Cobolli might secure their spots soon. Dominic Stricker, Hamad Medjedovic, and Alex Michelsen will have to wait a bit longer to join the top eight players under 21, with Arthur Cazaux, Luca Nardi, Zachary Svajda, Terence Atmane, or Shintaro Mochizuki also in contention.