The FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament will take place at the Iván de Bedout Coliseum in the city of Medellín, Colombia, from November 9 to 12.



The four teams will compete in a single group and will have the opportunity to face each opponent once. The teams finishing in first and second place will secure their spots for the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024.



The national teams of Canada, Puerto Rico, the host Colombia, and Venezuela, ranked 3rd to 6th, respectively, in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup 2023, will compete for two spots in the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, which will take place from February 8 to 11, 2024, in Hungary.

Sixteen teams, divided into four groups, will vie for their ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, for which France, as the host, and the United States, as the World Champion, are already qualified. Ten of them will secure the ticket, the top two from each group.

The draw, held this Thursday in Soprón, Hungary, placed the second-placed team from the Americas, China, New Zealand, and France in Group A; Group B will feature Senegal, the United States, Belgium, and Nigeria; and Group C will include Brazil, Germany, Serbia, and Australia. The first-placed team from the Americas was paired with Spain, Hungary, and Japan in Group D