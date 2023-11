American teenager Isabeau Levito has won her first senior major international figure staking competition, claiming the Grand Prix de France title to set up a potential US clean sweep this weekend. The ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating Final in Beijing, China, will take place from December 7 to 10.

Despite finishing third in the Free Skate, the 16-year-old’s overall total of 203.22 was enough for victory and qualification to December’s Grand Prix Final. Belgium’s Nina Pinzarrone was second with 198.80 points, while Rion Sumiyoshi of Japan was third with 197.79 points.

Leading off for the U.S., Levito secured the gold thanks to an opening triple Lutz-triple toe loop that earned her 11.45 points and a stellar short program performance on Friday that put her five points ahead of the field. She scored 131.39 points to top the podium and become the youngest U.S. woman to win a Grand Prix title since Sarah Hughes in 2001. With an overall score of 203.22, she solidified her win in France and qualified for her second Grand Prix Final.

Adam Siao Him Fa retains his title at the Grand Prix de France. The French skater outperformed the American hopeful Ilia Malinin with a total of 306.78 points after the free skate (compared to Malinin's 304.68 points). Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama, the Olympic silver medallist, completes the podium with 273.14 points.

In ice dance, world silver medalists Charlène Guignard won Marco Fabbri of Italy prevailed with the world's second-best score this season behind Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. In pairs, Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud won their first Grand Prix and rank fourth in the world this season by best score.