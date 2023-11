Novak Djokovic continues to extend his legendary career, and this Sunday, he added to his achievements with a victory over the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov by a score of 6-4 and 6-3 in the final of the Paris Masters 1000.

This victory marks his seventh title in this tournament, bringing his career total to 97 titles and inching closer to the 109 titles held by American Jimmy Connors and the 103 titles held by Swiss Roger Federer.

In a match that lasted only 98 minutes, Djokovic dominated Dimitrov to claim his 40th Masters 1000 title, further separating himself from Rafael Nadal, who has 36 Masters 1000 titles and is aiming for a return at the Australian Open.

With this win, 'Nole' begins his 398th week as the world's top-ranked tennis player, with a remarkable 400-week milestone within his reach. In addition to his recent Paris Masters victory, Djokovic has had a stellar season by capturing three of the four major titles (Australian Open, Roland Garros, and US Open), with Wimbledon being the only tournament that eluded him, where he was defeated in a five-set match by Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz.

'Nole' gathered at the Paris Masters 1000 for the seventh time in his career. © Getty Images

"I'm going after all the possible records, any that I can break. I've never had a problem saying that, and that's why people don't like me. I've always tried to stay true to what I believe," explained one of the greatest players in tennis history, and arguably the best.

Djokovic will take a break this week as he prepares for the ATP Finals scheduled from November 12 to 19 at the 'Pala Alpitour' in Turin, Italy. Djokovic will be joined by the current world number two, Carlos Alcaraz, the Russian Daniil Medvedev (number 3), the Italian Jannik Sinner (4), the Russian Andrei Rublev (5), the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), the German Alexander Zverev (7), and the Danish Holger Rune, who narrowly secured his spot with 3,280 points, edging out the Polish player Hubert Kurkacz by only 35 points.

