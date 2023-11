The ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine is also affecting the world of sports. This is evident, for example, with the relocation of Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague basketball and the withdrawal of three Israeli teams (Bnei Herzliya, Ironi Ness Ziona, and Hapoel Galil Elyon) from the FIBA Champions League.

The escalating violence, marked by daily combat and bombings since October 7, when Hamas (an organization considered terrorist by the European Union) carried out a terrorist action on Israeli territory resulting in hundreds of casualties, has prompted a response leading to over 10,000 casualties in Palestinian territories, according to unconfirmed figures provided by the organization.

In the midst of all this is the world of sports and athletes, with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just around the corner. In this regard, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already spoken out on both sporting and security aspects. The German news agency DPA published a statement from a spokesperson, assuring that the IOC will not engage in any discriminatory behavior against Israeli athletes.

Furthermore, the spokesperson stated, "The IOC is committed to individual responsibility, and athletes cannot be held responsible for the actions of their governments. Otherwise, swift action will be taken, as was the case during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games".

Thomas Bach, at a ceremony in memory of the terrorist attack during the 1972 Munich Olympics. ©Getty Images

During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were postponed for a year due to COVID, Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine withdrew to avoid a potential confrontation with Israeli athlete Tohar Butbul, resulting in the IOC imposing a 10-year suspension on the athlete and his coach.

As for security, it's worth recalling one of the most tragic incidents in Olympic history. On September 5, 1972, during the Munich Games, Palestinian militants took 11 members of the Israeli delegation hostage in the Olympic Village. The terrorists claimed to be part of the Black September movement and demanded the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli custody. The incident ended with a police intervention that could not prevent the deaths of all the hostages, one police officer, and five of the eight attackers.

In this context, France is currently at its highest level of anti-terrorism alert. The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, under the leadership of Toni Estanguet, has emphasized that security has been an integral part of the project from the beginning. When the project was launched, France had already been targeted in attacks. The authorities and Paris 2024 have ensured that security is the top priority for the success of the Games.

However, the IOC's statements regarding athletes not being held accountable for the decisions of their country's leaders have been met with strong criticism in Russia, because they believe there is a double standard, as its athletes were already excluded from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and will not be participating in the Paris Games due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Maria Zakharova voiced the opinion of the Russian government in this regard. ©Getty Images

It's important to note that the Olympic organization recommended that federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate as neutrals but suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in October 'for incorporating Ukrainian regions (Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, and Zaporizhia), which constitutes a violation of the Olympic Charter.' On November 6, the ROC appealed its suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

'We demand a clear and unequivocal rejection by the IOC of the practice of double standards, the strict application of equal treatment for all athletes without exception, and without discrimination for any reason,' stated Maria Zakharova, the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The IOC's response was swift, 'The measures and recommendations adopted are a consequence of the Russian army's invasion of Ukraine during the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing 2022. This constitutes a violation of the Olympic Truce, which was in effect at that time, as well as a violation of the Olympic Charter.'