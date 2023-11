The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC EB) immediately suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) for unilaterally including regional organizations under the Ukrainian Olympic Committee (NOC).

The CAS has registered the appeal filed by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) against the decision rendered by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC EB) on October 12, 2023 (the Challenged Decision). The IOC EB's Challenged Decision was based on the ROC's unilateral decision to include some regional organizations under the NOC. Specifically, these were Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia. According to the IOC EB, this action violated the Olympic Charter as it goes against the territorial integrity of the NOC, recognized by the IOC in line with the Olympic Charter.

The ROC requests the CAS to annul the Challenged Decision and reinstate its rights as an IOC member, enjoying all the privileges granted by the Olympic Charter.

At present, the CAS is following its procedure, in line with the Code of Sports-Related Arbitration and the arbitration rules governing all CAS procedures. They are currently in the phase of exchanging documents and resources, waiting for the constitution of the panel of arbitrators who will be in charge of delivering the judgment and examining the matter.

Following this, the Panel will issue procedural directions to commence the next phase of the procedure, which includes a hearing. After the hearing, the next step will be the Arbitral Award, containing the decision and its justifications.

The decision of the CAS Panel will be final and binding, except for the final step, the possibility of filing a new appeal with the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days.