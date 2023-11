In the heart of Abu Dhabi, the illustrious Mubadala Tower is set to host the much-anticipated fifteenth edition of the World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, spanning from the 1st to the 10th of November.





This global event, a true pinnacle in the world of jiu-jitsu, will draw the finest athletes in the discipline to the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City. The sight of the Championship's emblem adorning the towering façade is a testament to the strategic partnership between Mubadala Investment Company and the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the United Arab Emirates, underlining Mubadala's exclusive sponsorship of the UAE's National Jiu-Jitsu Team.





With a staggering 7,000 athletes hailing from over 127 nations, competing across various categories including youth, para-athletes, amateurs, masters, and professionals, this championship is set to deliver unparalleled excitement.





As the week unfolds, anticipation is palpable, culminating in the crowning of world champions across the diverse weight classes on the 10th of November. Stay tuned for the exhilarating finale, where the very best in the world of jiu-jitsu will etch their names into history.