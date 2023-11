In a display of sporting prowess, the United States clinched the top spot in the medal tally at the nineteenth edition of the Pan American Games, which concluded this Sunday in Santiago de Chile.





Despite the absence of some of their star athletes, the North American nation showcased their dominance, reaffirming their position as a global sporting powerhouse. This marks the eighteenth time the United States has claimed the top spot in the Panam Games medal tally, with the sole exception being in 1991, when a meticulously prepared event in Havana led to a stellar performance by Cuban athletes, securing 140 golds compared to the 130 of the United States.





The United States accrued a total of 286 medals, boasting an impressive 124 golds, 75 silvers, and 87 bronzes. These figures closely mirror their performance in the previous edition in Lima 2019, where they clinched more medals (293), albeit with fewer golds (122). Notably, they secured 87 second-place finishes and 84 third-place positions. Out of the 124 Pan American titles, 52 were in the men's category, 61 in the women's, and 11 in mixed events.

© Getty Images





The United States' most outstanding performance in the Panam Games dates back to Mar del Plata in 1995, when they amassed a staggering 425 medals, including 170 golds, 145 silvers, and 110 bronzes. The most significant lead was seen in Chicago in 1959 with 121 golds, nearly three times the combined total of all other participating countries, which stood at just 42.





Maintaining their positions from four years ago, Brazil secured their best performance in the Pan American Games, notching up 205 podium placements, including 66 golds, along with 73 second-place finishes and 66 third-place positions.





Mexico once again claimed the third position with an impressive tally of 52 golds, 38 silvers, and 52 bronzes. Meanwhile, Canada retained their fourth-place position for the second consecutive edition, clinching 46 titles, 55 second-place finishes, and 63 third-place positions. Cuba secured the fifth spot with 30 golds, 22 silvers, and 17 bronzes.





Turning the spotlight on Chile, the organizers delivered their best overall performance, although they fell slightly short in the medal tally compared to the previous edition. Chileans increased their medal count from 50 to 79, setting a new record in podium finishes. However, gold medals decreased from 14 to 12. The team also earned 36 bronzes and 31 silvers, including those in men's and women's football.





Completing the 'top ten' of these Panam Games, Colombia clinched the sixth position in the medal tally with 29 golds, 38 silvers, and 34 bronzes, totaling 101 medals. Argentina finished seventh (15, 25, 23, and 75), Peru secured the ninth position (10, 6, 10, and 26), and Venezuela claimed the tenth spot (8, 15, 21, and 44).





In total, the medal tally represented 35 out of the 40 participating countries. Additionally, Guatemalan athletes secured 19 medals, competing independently due to the suspension of their Olympic Committee by the IOC in a measure that sparked discussion and debate.





Bermuda, Dominica, Honduras, and Saint Kitts and Nevis claimed one bronze each, while the Cayman Islands, Grenada, Belize, British Virgin Islands, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were unable to secure any medals.