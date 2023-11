The 19th edition of the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile will come to a close, marking a highly successful event overall.

The grand celebration of American sports has unfolded in the Chilean capital with commendable organizational success and enthusiastic public participation.





Back on October 20, the nineteenth edition of the Pan American Games kicked off in Santiago, Chile, concluding a lengthy process that began in April 2017 when Buenos Aires withdrew its bid, leaving Chile's capital as the sole contender to host the event. Thus began a monumental five-and-a-half-year endeavor, during which the organizing body, Santiago 2023 (comprising the National Sports Institute and the Chilean Olympic Committee), finalized a sustainable project that proved significantly more cost-effective compared to the previous two editions, with costs being approximately 50% lower than those of Lima 2019.





In total, 10 new facilities were constructed, and six others were modernized and refurbished, bringing the total to 41, of which 39 were utilized in these Pan American Games. The remaining two will host events in the Parapan American Games, scheduled from November 17 to 26, following the pattern of the Paralympic Games held at the conclusion of the Olympic Games.





With nearly six million inhabitants in its metropolitan area, Santiago welcomed nearly 7,000 athletes from 41 countries, with 40 representing their respective National Olympic Committees. Conversely, Guatemalan athletes competed as independents, as their Olympic Committee was suspended by the International Olympic Committee in a highly contentious and debated decision.





The mascot, a seven-colored bird named 'Fiu,' presided over the event, which featured competitions in 40 sports and 59 disciplines, including breaking, skateboard racing, and climbing – all three slated to be part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.





Pending the outcome of the last finals on Saturday and the conclusion of the competition on Sunday in bowling, BMX cycling, dressage equestrian, weightlifting, speed skating, Basque pelota, squash, table tennis, archery, and sailing, the United States will finish as the indisputable leader of the medal table with over 100 golds, despite not fielding many of their top stars, particularly in sports like athletics.

The Americans have emerged victorious in every edition except for Havana 1991, where Cuban athletes delivered an extraordinary performance, securing 140 golds to the United States' 130. In the early editions, the U.S. doubled the gold count of all other countries combined.





Chile has meticulously prepared for 'its' Pan American Games, although surpassing their gold medal record will be a challenge. To date, they have accumulated nine golds, 23 silvers, and 19 bronzes for a total of 51 medals, compared to 50 obtained four years ago, including 13 golds.





One of the standout successes of these Pan American Games has been the Panam Sports Channel streaming platform, boasting over 750,000 subscriptions and millions of views worldwide. This marks the second edition in which this platform has operated, debuting four years ago in Lima.





On Sunday, the closing ceremony will take place at 8:00 PM local time at the Bicentennial Stadium in La Florida, where the Audax Italiano football club plays its matches. Santiago, Chile will pass the torch to Barranquilla, which will host the twentieth Pan American Games in 2027, marking Colombia's second time hosting the event, 56 years after Cali 1971.