Intense action unfolded in Abu Dhabi as the world's judo elite gathered in the capital of the UAE. Over a thousand judokas competed in both the Grand Slam and two World Championships, one for kata and the other for veterans. The world's top judokas sought the necessary points for qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.





The Grand Slam was highly competitive, as athletes put everything on the line. Kata specialists delivered a spectacular show in the battle for what is considered the most important event of the season for them.





The activity continues, and alongside the competition in Abu Dhabi, the celebration of World Judo Day has also taken place, featuring the 'Bring a Friend' initiative, which helped to attract more enthusiasts to the sport. Meanwhile, as the continental championships are held in Montpellier, the International Judo Federation is already preparing for the final event of the season. It will take place in Tokyo, Japan, on December 2nd and 3rd. Afterward, there will be a brief competitive break until the early part of the year (January 26th-28th) when the energy returns with the Lisbon Grand Prix, followed by the Paris Grand Slam (February 2nd-4th). Until then, there is still more judo action to enjoy.