Riding Bluetooth OLD, the German rider clinched the prestigious event held in the French city of Lyon with a score of 83.415.





Frederic Wandres and his 13-year-old gelding, Bluetooth OLD, secured victory last Friday in the second leg of the FEI Dressage World Cup 2023/2024 Western European League in Lyon, France. The German rider outperformed the pair of Nanna Skodborg Merrald and Blue Hors San Schufro from Denmark, who took second place (82.995), while in a closely contested battle, French rider Pauline Basquin secured third place with Sertorious de Rima Z (80.815) ahead of Sweden's Patrik Kittel in fourth place with Always Young SAR (80.610).

Kittel leads the league standings heading into the third leg of the series, which will take place in Stuttgart, Germany, on November 19.





The FEI Dressage World Cup series is the most prestigious individual competition in this sport. It perfectly combines the virtues of precision and athleticism, demanding a seamless partnership between rider and horse. The competition consists of several qualifiers leading to the grand final, scheduled for April 2024 in Riyadh, KSA. Each qualifying event includes a Grand Prix test, which in turn serves as a qualification for the Freestyle to Music competition."