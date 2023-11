Huntington Beach, Ca: World Beach Ultimate Championships 2023. ©Rodney Chen for UltiPhotos.com.

The fourth day of competition at the World Flying Disc Beach Ultimate Championship will kick off strongly with quarter-final clashes at 9 AM.





In the OPEN category, the United States will seek to validate their credentials against Singapore, who barely made it through the qualifiers, while the United Kingdom (8-1) will face Germany (4-5) in another important match in the Californian morning.

©Rodney Chen for UltiPhotos.com.

On the central court at the same time, Canada (6-3) will face the Philippines (5-4) in a match that, beforehand, looks evenly matched until the end. Completing the quarter-finals at the same time but on court 3, the selection of the Kingdom of Spain (6-3) will face France (4-5) in a clash between Europeans with a lot of history.





In the first slot as well, Group B will begin to determine who advances to the semi-finals alongside the undefeated United States in the WOMEN'S category. Spain, coming off a victory against Canada (12-9), will attempt to snatch the top spot and undefeated status from the home team at 9 AM on court 7. Two hours later, on the same court, the United States and their northern neighbors will play to see who will face the more accessible team in the semi-finals, depending on the outcome of Group C, composed of those who finished the initial group stage between fourth and seventh place (Japan, Philippines, United Kingdom, and Singapore).

©Rodney Chen for UltiPhotos.com.

In MIXED, the United States will face France (having already defeated them 13-11 in the Group Stage) on the central court starting at 10 AM, aiming for the grand final, while Spain will do the same in the same venue with Germany starting at 1 PM. In the battle for the ninth to fourteenth place (Group C), the action will start at 10 AM with Ukraine (3-0) and China on court 2 (0-3), and Japan (3-0) against Venezuela (1-2) vying for the top spot in the group. In case of victories for both, they will face off at 12 PM (court 7) in a final to determine who wins the group and finishes in the ninth position of the tournament.





In MASTER MIXED from 10 AM, we will find out who advances to the semi-finals to face the United States. On court 4, Japan (2-0) will face the Philippines (2-0) for a spot among the top 4 in the championship, while on court 5, Colombia and Poland will close out their participations.





On the same Saturday, everything will be decided in the category. From 12 PM on Court 2, Canada and Germany will battle for a spot in the Final, while at the same time but on Court 3, the undefeated United States will face the winner of Japan and the Philippines.





Two hours later (2 PM), the semi-final losers will compete for third place on Court 4, while on the central court, the Grand Final of the category will take place at 4:45 PM.

©Rodney Chen for UltiPhotos.com.

In GRAND MASTER MIXED at 9 AM, France and Japan will face off on court 5, while Singapore and Venezuela will do the same at the same time on court 6. The winner of the clash between Europeans and Asians will be the opponent of the United States in the semi-finals.





The hosts come undefeated to their semi-final commitment against the winner of the French and Japanese teams. At 11 AM on Court 5, the top contenders for the title will play their game, while at the same time on court 6, the selection of Canada will face the Philippines, who are familiar with each other having faced off twice in the Tournament, each with a victory.





The third-place match will be at 1 PM on court 3, while the grand final will be at 3:30 PM on the central court, crowning the first champion of the Beach Ultimate Championships 2023.





Fixture:

Sat 4.11.2023

Open Playoff (1-8) 09:00 Field 1 Canada Open - Philippines Open Game 4

Game history 09:00 Field 2 Great Britain Open - Germany Open Game 2

Game history 09:00 Field 3 Spain Open - France Open Game 3

Game history 09:00 Field 4 USA Open - Singapore Open Game 1

Game history

Open Playoff (1-8) Semifinals 11:00 Field 1 W1 - W4 Game 5



11:00 Field 2 W2 - W3 Game 6



11:00 Field 3 L1 - L4 Game 7



11:00 Field 4 L2 - L3 Game 8





Open Playoff (1-8) Finals 13:00 Field 4 L5 - L6 3rd Place



13:00 Field 5 W7 - W8 5th Place



13:00 Field 6 L7 - L8 7th Place





Open Playoff (9-10) 12:00 Field 4 Japan Open - Ireland Open 9th Place

Game history





Women's Pool B 09:00 Field 7 USA Women's - Spain Women's



Game history 11:00 Field 7 USA Women's - Canada Women's



Game history

Women's Pool C 09:00 Field 8 Philippines Women's - Singapore Women's



Game history 09:00 Field 9 Japan Women's - Great Britain Women's



Game history 11:00 Field 8 Philippines Women's - Japan Women's



Game history 11:00 Field 9 Great Britain Women's - Singapore Women's



Game history

Women's Playoff (1-4) 14:00 Field 1 1B - 1C Game 1



14:00 Field 2 2B - 3B Game 2





Women's Playoff (1-4) Finals 16:30 Field 2 L1 - L2 3rd Place





Mixed Playoff (1-8) Semifinals 10:00 Field 1 USA Mixed - France Mixed Game 5

Game history 10:00 Field 3 Mexico Mixed - Canada Mixed Game 7

Game history 10:00 Field 7 Colombia Mixed - Great Britain Mixed Game 8



13:00 Field 1 Spain Mixed - Germany Mixed Game 6





Mixed Playoff (1-8) Finals 12:00 Field 5 W7 - W8 5th Place



12:00 Field 6 L7 - L8 7th Place



15:15 Field 2 L5 - L6 3rd Place





Mixed Pool C (9-14) 10:00 Field 2 Ukraine Mixed - TC Pandas (CHN)





10:00 Field 8 Venezuela Mixed - Japan Mixed





10:00 Field 9 Milo Dino (SGP) - Singapore Mixed





12:00 Field 1 Milo Dino (SGP) - TC Pandas (CHN)





12:00 Field 7 Ukraine Mixed - Japan Mixed





12:00 Field 8 Venezuela Mixed - Singapore Mixed







Master Mixed Pool C 10:00 Field 4 Japan Master Mixed - Philippines Master Mixed



Game history 10:00 Field 5 Colombia Master Mixed - Poland Master Mixed



Game history

Master Mixed Playoff (1-4) 12:00 Field 2 Canada Master Mixed - Germany Master Mixed Game 2

Game history 12:00 Field 3 USA Master Mixed - 1C Game 1





Master Mixed Playoff (1-4) Finals 14:00 Field 4 L1 - L2 3rd Place



16:45 Field 1 W1 - W2 1st Place





Grand Master Open Pool C 09:00 Field 5 France Grand Master Open - Japan Grand Master Open



Game history 09:00 Field 6 Singapore Grand Master Open - Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game history

Grand Master Open Playoff (1-4) 11:00 Field 5 USA Grand Master Open - 1C Game 1



11:00 Field 6 Canada Grand Master Open - Philippines Grand Master Open Game 2

Game history