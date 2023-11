Nine months ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the WCP aims for excellence and accelerates the preparation of its athletes determined to improve their results from 2023.





Following the great successes achieved in the pool last summer, including eight medals, including two world titles at the World Swimming Championships, as well as numerous podium finishes at the Under-23 and junior European Championships and the Youth Olympic Festival, and the Commonwealth Youth Games, a year ahead with major goals awaits.





After a thorough selection process, WCP evaluates their ability to succeed in future Olympic and World Games to achieve excellence. Among those selected are Matt Richards, Tom Dean, James Guy, and Duncan Scott, gold medalists at the World Championships and are on the Podium list, which also includes triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty and Tokyo champions Kathleen Dawson, Freya Anderson, and Anna Hopkin.





The Podium Potential program includes first-time athletes expected to deliver outstanding performances. Among them is youth champion Amelie Blocksidge, the youngest member of this program.





Swimmers in the World Class Programme are part of the Podium or Podium Potential levels and will all receive support and assistance from British Swimming and UK Sport. In total, 54 athletes have been invited to this program that seeks excellence among the best swimmers in the sport. Among the benefits that WCP members receive is medical support, access to comprehensive support throughout the season, and access to a network of National Institute for sports programs in the UK.





Chris Spice, the performance director of British Swimming, is the first to highlight the tremendous potential of each of the 54 chosen athletes. "With a series of impressive results in the previous season, the challenge now for the swimmers is to surpass them." Spice adds that "the success in Tokyo can be leveraged on the path to Paris."





Swimmers invited to the British Swimming World Class Programme (WCP) Podium