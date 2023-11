The Breaking marks the debut at the Pan American Games on a day when 38 finals are contested for the medals.

Today promises to be an exciting day filled with 38 finals across various disciplines. It is also a historic day as breaking makes its debut at the Pan American Games, a discipline that will also feature in the Olympics for the first time in Paris 2024.







Just three days before the Games come to a close, the rugby sevens event kicks off in Santiago-2023



Both the breaking and rugby sevens events will conclude tomorrow, Saturday. The stakes are high not only for the Pan American titles, but also for the breaking event, as the winners will secure a direct spot at the Olympic event in Paris next year.





Undoubtedly, today is a day of high tension for athletes, as they vie for medals - the reward for several years of intense sacrifice, all put to the test in a final. In addition to these disciplines, today is a significant day for athletics and sailing, with six winners to be determined in the latter. Champions will also be crowned in wrestling and karate.

Here are the events scheduled for today:





Fencing: Women's team sabre and men's team foil.





Karate: Men's 60kg and women's 68kg, both kata for men and women.





Wrestling: Women's freestyle 53kg, 62kg, 76kg; men's Greco-Roman 60kg and 77kg, and women's freestyle 76kg.





Swimming: Synchronized swimming and acrobatic routine teams.





Athletics: Men's and women's shot put, men's 1,000m, men's and women's 400m hurdles, women's 1,500m, and men's triple jump.





In the sea: Women's and men's K1 500m, men's C2 500m, women's C1 200m, and women's K4 500m.





Horses: Individual jumping event.





Rhythmic Gymnastics: Five rings, individual ball, and individual hoop.





Synchronized Swimming: Acrobatic routine teams.





Squash: Women's doubles, men's doubles, and mixed doubles.





Sailing: Men's and women's Kite Formula, men's and women's iQFoil, men's 49er, and women's 49er FX.





These are the events that will unfold over the course of this day, the penultimate day of these Pan American Games.