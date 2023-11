Huntington Beach, Ca: World Beach Ultimate Championships 2023. ©Natalie Bigman-Pimentel for Ultiphotos

The third day of the World Flying Disc Beach Ultimate Championship will kick off bright and early (9 AM local time) on the shores of the American Pacific. In an undefeated showdown, the United States and Canada in the WOMEN'S category will be the highlight of the day on court four.

©Natalie Bigman-Pimentel for Ultiphotos





Moments of decision will unfold on the Californian beaches, which have set aside their classic Surf for an invasion of Flying Discs and good vibes in the most important tournament of the year in the global specialty.





From 10 AM, the fate of the OPEN category will start to be determined with the match between Spain (4-2) and the United Kingdom (5-1) on the central court. The winner will position themselves at the top in the battle to snatch the first place from the undefeated United States. The Philippines, Canada, and France will fight to secure a spot in the select group vying for the top prize.





In WOMEN'S, the fate of the group will be decided early with three games at 9 AM: Canada and the United States (both undefeated with 4 and 5 games won respectively) will advance the decision for who finishes first in their group. Meanwhile, Spain (3-2) will seek to secure their spot in the next round when they face Singapore, who has not won any of their four appearances. Japan (1-3) and the Philippines (2-3) will seek to position themselves at the start of the third day of competition.

©Natalie Bigman-Pimentel for Ultiphotos

The MIXED category will experience moments of decision in the Group Stage with matches at 9 and 11 AM, and the start of the Playoffs at 1 PM. The United States (4-0), Germany (4-1), and France (3-1) will seek to position themselves at the top for an accessible matchup in the Playoffs, while Colombia (2-2), Ukraine (1-4), and Singapore (1-3) will try to secure the last ticket from the group. Venezuela, while not mathematically eliminated, faces a tough challenge after losing their first 4 games.





In Pool B of the most competitive category of selections, Spain (4-0) and Canada (4-0) are expected to advance to the next round, despite the important match at 9 AM on court 9 to determine who will lead their group. The United Kingdom (3-2) will determine their position against Singapore (1-3) at 11 AM on court 8, and they must win their initial game at 9 AM against Mexico (2-2) to stay alive.

©Natalie Bigman-Pimentel for Ultiphotos

In MASTER MIXED, Poland (0-6) ended their initial participation without any victories yesterday, while with opposite realities, we see the United States (5-0) and Canada (4-1) who are only playing to determine who will lead the group heading into the playoffs. Germany (3-2) and Japan (3-2), while currently in the top four, do not have their playoff berths secured. Although the odds are in their favor, if Germany (3-2) fails to defeat Colombia (without a chance to finish in the top 4) and the Philippines (2-3) pull off a surprise against the undefeated and qualified United States, a combination of results could leave them out of the decisive phase. This highlights the importance of the day for them, as well as for Japan (3-2) who won't have an easy task against a qualified Canada.





In the GRAND MASTER OPEN category, everything will be decided simultaneously starting at 10 AM: On court 4, there will be a clash of opposite realities when the United States (5-0) face Venezuela (0-5) to determine first and last place. On court 5, Canada (3-2) will face Singapore (1-4), and on court 6, the Philippines (4-1) will seek, at a minimum, to secure the second place in the group when they face France (3-2).



Matches of the day:

Fri 3.11.2023

Open Pool A 10:00 Field 1 Great Britain Open - Spain Open





10:00 Field 2 France Open - Philippines Open





10:00 Field 9 USA Open - Germany Open





10:00 Field 10 Ireland Open - Japan Open





10:00 Field 11 Canada Open - Singapore Open





12:00 Field 7 Canada Open - Japan Open





12:00 Field 8 Ireland Open - Germany Open





12:00 Field 9 USA Open - France Open





12:00 Field 10 Great Britain Open - Philippines Open





12:00 Field 11 Spain Open - Singapore Open





14:00 Field 7 Great Britain Open - Canada Open





14:00 Field 8 Ireland Open - Singapore Open





14:00 Field 9 USA Open - Philippines Open





14:00 Field 10 France Open - Spain Open





14:00 Field 11 Germany Open - Japan Open







Women's Pool A 09:00 Field 4 USA Women's - Canada Women's





09:00 Field 5 Spain Women's - Singapore Women's





09:00 Field 6 Japan Women's - Philippines Women's





11:00 Field 1 Great Britain Women's - Canada Women's





11:00 Field 2 Japan Women's - Singapore Women's







Women's Pool B 13:00 Field 4 2A - 3A







Women's Pool C 13:00 Field 5 4A - 6A





13:00 Field 6 5A - 7A







Mixed Pool A 09:00 Field 1 Ukraine Mixed - Milo Dino (SGP)





09:00 Field 2 Venezuela Mixed - Colombia Mixed





09:00 Field 3 USA Mixed - France Mixed





11:00 Field 3 USA Mixed - Milo Dino (SGP)





11:00 Field 4 Germany Mixed - Colombia Mixed





11:00 Field 5 France Mixed - Venezuela Mixed







Mixed Pool B 09:00 Field 7 Japan Mixed - TC Pandas (CHN)





09:00 Field 8 Mexico Mixed - Singapore Mixed





09:00 Field 9 Canada Mixed - Spain Mixed





11:00 Field 7 Canada Mixed - TC Pandas (CHN)





11:00 Field 8 Great Britain Mixed - Singapore Mixed





11:00 Field 9 Spain Mixed - Mexico Mixed







Mixed Playoff (1-8) 13:00 Field 1 1A - 4B Game 1



13:00 Field 2 2B - 3A Game 4



15:00 Field 1 2A - 3B Game 3



16:00 Field 1 1B - 4A Game 2





Mixed Pool C (9-14) 13:00 Field 7 5A - 6B





13:00 Field 8 6A - 7B





13:00 Field 9 7A - 5B







Master Mixed Pool A 10:00 Field 3 USA Master Mixed - Philippines Master Mixed





10:00 Field 7 Canada Master Mixed - Japan Master Mixed





10:00 Field 8 Germany Master Mixed - Colombia Master Mixed







Master Mixed Pool B 12:00 Field 4 2A - 3A





14:00 Field 1 1A - 3A





16:00 Field 3 1A - 2A







Master Mixed Pool C 12:00 Field 5 4A - 6A





12:00 Field 6 5A - 7A





14:00 Field 2 5A - 6A





14:00 Field 5 4A - 7A







Grand Master Open Pool A 10:00 Field 4 USA Grand Master Open - Venezuela Grand Master Open





10:00 Field 5 Canada Grand Master Open - Singapore Grand Master Open





10:00 Field 6 France Grand Master Open - Philippines Grand Master Open







Grand Master Open Pool B 12:00 Field 1 2A - 3A





14:00 Field 6 1A - 3A





16:00 Field 2 1A - 2A