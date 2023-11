Handy is the major surprise in Chema Buceta's selection for Great Britain in preparation for the Women's EuroBasket qualification

Chema Buceta, head coach of the Great Britain women's basketball team, has persuaded Chantelle Handy to come out of retirement and take a place in the 13-player roster for the training camp ahead of the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers against Sweden and Estonia later this month.

With 140 international caps to her name, Handy brings significant experience to the team and made herself available after receiving a call from the coach, who had to rule out several players due to injuries.

Handy explained, "He knows how much this program means to me and knows I'll always support them in any way I can. If that means coming back to help, that's what I'll do".

The team, once again captained by Temi Fagbenle, will face Sweden in a home game on 9th November at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester, followed by a match against Estonia in Tallinn just three days later on 12th November.

Buceta expressed his delight in playing in front of the home crowd. "My feeling is positive because I see a very positive attitude from the players who will be in the team and they are capable of succeeding. I think we are going to have a very good window," he concluded.

Great Britain 13-player training camp roster – Women’s EuroBasket 2025

NAME

POSITION

AGE

HEIGHT

CLUB

Sam

Ashby

Guard

22

5'8''

Leicester Riders (GBR)

Kirsty

Brown

Centre

24

6’3”

Caledonia Gladiators (GBR)

Temi

Fagbenle

Forward

31

6’4”

London Lions (GBR)

Georgia

Gayle

Guard

26

5’7”

Sheffield Hatters (GBR)

Chantelle

Handy

Forward

36

6'2''

Caledonia Gladiators (UK)

Shequila Joseph

Forward

28

6' 1"

Panathlitikos (GRE)

Kennedy Leonard*

Guard

27

5’7”

Currently unattached

Abby

Lowe

Guard

25

5'9''

Newcastle Eagles (GBR)

Erin McGarrachan

Forward

31

6’0”

Caledonia Gladiators (GBR)

Hannah

Robb

Guard

25

5’7”

Caledonia Gladiators (UK)

Harriet Swindells

Guard

24

5'5''

Eintracht Braunschweig Lion Pride (GER)

Savannah Wilkinson

Forward

24

6’1”

London Lions (GBR)

Holly Winterburn

Guard

23

5’10”

London Lions (GBR)