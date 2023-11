Lizeth Rueda was crowned champion of the Pan American Games after a close-fought battle with Colombian athlete María Velasquez. Rosa María Tapia completed the podium.





Lizeth Rueda proved to be the fastest in the Pan American Games triathlon event, earning the gold for Mexico, which also celebrated a brilliant performance with Maria Tapia securing the bronze. The competition for the gold was intense until the very end, as Colombian athlete María Velasquez fought fiercely for victory.





The event comprised a 1.5-kilometer open water swim, followed by a 40-kilometer cycling segment, and concluded with a 10-kilometer run. Rueda took the lead right from the first strokes in the water and finished the race with a time of 1 hour, 57 minutes, and 7 seconds. Velasquez held the lead for many kilometers as well; it was only Rueda's impressive final stretch in the run that secured her victory, with a margin of just 21 seconds.





Mexico rounded off their performance with an outstanding third place finish from María Tapia, who held her ground in the cycling segment but couldn't match the bold strides of her two competitors in the final stretch. Mexico and Colombia were not initially favored in the early predictions. However, Rueda's exceptional form and performance on the day rendered the efforts of the Brazilian contenders futile. Vittoria López, who emerged from the water in first place, could only manage an eighth-place finish, unable to maintain the pace on the bike and, most notably, during the run. Mexico triumphs in a sport where their performance is steadily on the rise