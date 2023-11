The Albiceleste squad secured a victory over Chile in three sets, remaining undefeated in Group B and aiming for their third title in the Pan American Games.





Argentina will find out today who their opponent will be in the volleyball semi-finals of the Pan American Games, after defeating Chile in three sets (25-15, 25-20, and 25-21) last Tuesday, maintaining their unbeaten record in Group B.





Argentina, a two-time champion, will face the winner of the match between Puerto Rico and Cuba in the semi-finals. Brazil is the other team that has already secured a spot in the semi-finals. Argentina demonstrated clear superiority over Chile, taking the lead from the beginning of the match. In the first set, they surged ahead by ten points, setting the pace of the game without facing much opposition.





The second set was a bit more contested, thanks to the home crowd's support, which spurred Chile on to stay in the game. However, the Chileans could do little against an Argentine team that kept hitting their marks and making few mistakes. The set ended with a score of 25-20, showcasing Argentina's determination both in attack and defense.





With a lead on the scoreboard and in the overall performance, Argentina faced a third set that could have been decisive if not for a surprising effort from Chile. However, the match unfolded as expected, following the pattern seen throughout. There were some fluctuations in the score, and a phase in which both Chile and Argentina played a similar game.





In the end, Argentina sealed the match with a direct serve, securing their spot in the semi-finals of these Pan American Games, where the Albiceleste is striving for the title. Bruno Lima was the top scorer with 17 points.