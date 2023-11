Men's handball has now defined its semifinals for Friday, featuring a Brazil-United States showdown and an Argentina-Chile match to close the day.





No surprises in a star-studded men's handball competition, with players from top European teams. The Pan Am Games coincided with a date designated by the International Handball Federation (IHF), which European teams took advantage of to play friendlies or compete in the Golden League in the case of Spain, Netherlands, Norway, and Denmark.





On Wednesday, the group stage matches concluded, and the Friday semifinals have been set. A clash dominated by green and yellow will pit Brazil against the United States (17:30 local time in Chile, 21:30 Central European time). Another, slightly more open match, will feature the favored Argentina against the host Chile (20:00 local time, or 0:00).

© Handball Chile





Wednesday witnessed the most thrilling and high-quality match played so far. A heroic Chilean team held their own against a Brazilian team they defeated four years ago in the semifinals with a score of 29-32, including seven goals from Daniel Esteban Ayala.





With Barcelona players like Haniel Llangaro, Thiagus Petrus, Rogerio Moraes (Melsungen, Germany), and Jean Pierre Dupoix (Tremblay, France) as key players, the Brazilian team had the game fairly controlled (12-15 at half-time and 24-29 with 5:46 remaining).





With nothing to lose, the 'Roja' went for the impossible. Two goals from Erwin Feuchtmann (Toulouse, France) and another two from Francisco Ahumada (Viveros Herol Nada, Spain) brought them within two goals with just 1:01 left on the clock, with the fans urging them on (28-30). However, the younger Feuchtmann couldn't seal his outstanding performance with 10 goals from 13 shots and lost possession.





On the Brazilian side, Langaro gained momentum as the minutes passed (seven goals from 11 shots), delivering one of his best performances since his lengthy injury that kept him out for most of the last season. Of course, at Barcelona, it's tough to get minutes when you're not in top form or lacking confidence.





©CAHandball





In the other group, Argentina secured first place with a remarkable defensive display against Cuba (28-20), a match they already led by five goals at half-time (14-9). The champions of two of the last three editions have only conceded 50 goals in the three matches played and have sent a serious warning to their rivals.





As in the previous match, the standout player for Argentina was right-back Fede Pizarro (REBI Cuenca, Spain) with seven goals from 10 shots and three flawless penalties. The brother of fellow international Nacho Pizarro now has 20 goals in three matches with only five errors, and he continues to be faultless from the seven-meter line (4/4).





Guillermo Milano's team should have a more comfortable semifinal against the United States, who secured their second-place finish in the group with a hard-fought 34-30 victory over Uruguay, led by Aboubakar Fofana (Valence Handball, France) with six goals (and six errors).





In the battle for fifth place, the matchups will be Uruguay vs. the Dominican Republic and Mexico vs. Cuba.





Now that the competition has reached its decisive phase, it's worth remembering that Brazil and the eliminated Cuba are tied with three golds each, compared to Argentina's two, along with the title won by the United States in 1987, the debut of men's handball in the Pan Am Games.