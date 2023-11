Huntington Beach, Ca: Opening Ceremony at World Beach Ultimate Championships 2023. ©Natalie Bigman-Pimentel for Ultiphotos

The second day of matches at the World Flying Disc Championship on Huntington Beach will kick off bright and early with the MIXED category. In an undefeated showdown, Germany and France on the central court will aim to maintain their perfect scores, while Canada (2-0) will face a needy Mexico (0-2) on Court Number 2. These highlighted games belong to the only category with two qualifying pools.

©Natalie Bigman-Pimentel for Ultiphotos

At ten in the morning (local time), teams will face off again after a brief but necessary rest. In addition to the matches on the central court, there will be more teams simultaneously striving to secure top positions for playoff qualification in all qualifying sessions.





The beginning of the day will feature Canada (seeking their third victory in four matches) facing Colombia (needing a win to stay alive after starting 0-2) on Court 4, and the United States (2-0) against Japan (1-1) on Court 5, both in the MASTER MIXED category.





An hour later (11 AM), teams with drastically different situations will face each other. On the central court, the United States (2-0) will face a Japan (0-3) in need of a win to stay alive in the competition. Canada (2-1) and France (2-0) on court two, and Philippines (2-1) against Venezuela (0-2) on court three, all in the MASTER OPEN category, will seek to earn points that bring them closer to the next round.

©Natalie Bigman-Pimentel for Ultiphotos

It will be a long and important day for all participating teams, as much of their fate in the tournament will depend on th

eir performance on the second day of competition. For some, it will practically be their arrival in the decisive stages, while for others, they will begin to bid farewell to the dream of the Champions Trophy.





At 1 PM, it will be the turn of the bottom teams in the Group: Japan against Venezuela on Court 3 in the GRAN MASTER OPEN category, and Philippines and Singapore in the Asian duel in the same category. The clash between the United States and France on Court 4 will grab all the attention in a match that will likely determine who will lead their group.





An hour later (2 PM), in the same court but in the WOMEN'S category, the same selections from Singapore and Philippines will face off in another interesting Asian duel that will likely define the future of both in the competition. Equally important will be the matches at 3 PM on courts 8 and 9 between the United States (2-0) and Japan (0-2), and the United Kingdom (1-1) versus Spain (1-1) respectively, where these matches will play a significant role in the battle for the top or bottom positions in the table.





At 4 PM, one of the title contenders, the United States (3-0 at the start of the day but facing two tough prior matches against the other undefeated teams like Spain and the United Kingdom at 11 AM and 1 PM respectively), will conclude the second day of matches facing Japan (0-3) in the OPEN category on the central court, being the only match at that time.

©Natalie Bigman-Pimentel for Ultiphotos

In conclusion, the second day will feature matches for all tastes on the beautiful Californian beaches, where some teams will position themselves to compete for the title, while others will begin to say goodbye to their championship dreams, but not without first enjoying the spirit of a wonderful sport that creates friendships and unforgettable moments beyond the results.

Games of the day:

Thu 2.11.2023

Open Pool A 11:00 Field 4 USA Open - Spain Open





11:00 Field 5 Philippines Open - Canada Open





11:00 Field 6 France Open - Ireland Open





11:00 Field 7 Great Britain Open - Germany Open





11:00 Field 8 Japan Open - Singapore Open





13:00 Field 2 Canada Open - Ireland Open





13:00 Field 5 Spain Open - Germany Open





13:00 Field 6 Philippines Open - Japan Open





13:00 Field 7 France Open - Singapore Open





13:00 Field 8 USA Open - Great Britain Open





15:00 Field 1 Germany Open - Singapore Open





15:00 Field 2 Philippines Open - Spain Open





15:00 Field 3 France Open - Canada Open





15:00 Field 4 Great Britain Open - Ireland Open





16:00 Field 1 USA Open - Japan Open







Women's Pool A 10:00 Field 7 USA Women's - Philippines Women's





10:00 Field 8 Great Britain Women's - Japan Women's





10:00 Field 9 Canada Women's - Spain Women's





12:00 Field 2 Canada Women's - Singapore Women's





12:00 Field 3 Spain Women's - Philippines Women's





12:00 Field 12 USA Women's - Great Britain Women's





14:00 Field 1 Philippines Women's - Singapore Women's





15:00 Field 8 USA Women's - Japan Women's





15:00 Field 9 Great Britain Women's - Spain Women's







Mixed Pool A 10:00 Field 1 Germany Mixed - France Mixed





10:00 Field 11 USA Mixed - Ukraine Mixed





10:00 Field 12 Venezuela Mixed - Milo Dino (SGP)





12:00 Field 1 Ukraine Mixed - Colombia Mixed





12:00 Field 10 USA Mixed - Germany Mixed





12:00 Field 11 France Mixed - Milo Dino (SGP)





14:00 Field 3 Ukraine Mixed - Venezuela Mixed





14:00 Field 7 Germany Mixed - Milo Dino (SGP)





14:00 Field 11 France Mixed - Colombia Mixed







Mixed Pool B 10:00 Field 2 Canada Mixed - Japan Mixed





10:00 Field 3 Mexico Mixed - TC Pandas (CHN)





10:00 Field 10 Great Britain Mixed - Spain Mixed





12:00 Field 7 Canada Mixed - Great Britain Mixed





12:00 Field 8 Spain Mixed - TC Pandas (CHN)





12:00 Field 9 Japan Mixed - Singapore Mixed





14:00 Field 2 Spain Mixed - Singapore Mixed





14:00 Field 10 Great Britain Mixed - TC Pandas (CHN)





14:00 Field 12 Japan Mixed - Mexico Mixed







Master Mixed Pool A 10:00 Field 4 Canada Master Mixed - Colombia Master Mixed





10:00 Field 5 USA Master Mixed - Japan Master Mixed





10:00 Field 6 Philippines Master Mixed - Poland Master Mixed





12:00 Field 4 Colombia Master Mixed - Poland Master Mixed





12:00 Field 5 USA Master Mixed - Germany Master Mixed





12:00 Field 6 Japan Master Mixed - Philippines Master Mixed





14:00 Field 4 Japan Master Mixed - Poland Master Mixed





14:00 Field 5 USA Master Mixed - Colombia Master Mixed





14:00 Field 6 Canada Master Mixed - Germany Master Mixed