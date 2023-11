Argentina and Chile defeated the Dominican Republic (20-25, 30-29, 25-17, and 25-20) and Puerto Rico (26-28, 25-18, 25-21, and 25-23) last Tuesday and continue to hold the top positions in Group B of the volleyball competition.

Brazil and Cuba, both with victories last Tuesday, are on top of Group A by the time.

Mauro Zelayeta was the hero of the match with a score of 18, allowing his team to secure a very tough victory that keeps them as one of the favorites for the medals. The Parque O'Higgins Pavilion once again shone, pushing its players forward as they continue with their aspirations intact.





Chile capitalized on Puerto Rico's mistakes to take the first set (28-26), and combined with the second set where the Chileans were superior from start to finish, put the match heavily in favor of the local team.





In the third set, Chile had a meteoric ending and with four consecutive points, they secured the set (25-21), effectively sealing the match. In the fourth and deciding set, it was Puerto Rico who dominated the match, but once again, they made unforced errors and ended up falling short. Vicente Parraguirre was the top scorer of the match, with 28 points.





Argentina and Chile continue to march confidently in Group B, while Brazil and Cuba do so undefeated in Group A, the other side of the bracket in a competition that will vie for the gold in the coming days.