The Mexican pair emerged as the best in the synchronized swimming competition at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, particularly in the technical routine, which was the first of the contested events.

Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez achieved a score of 250.2333.

The second position went to the American duo Megumi Field and Ruby Remati, who scored 238.8467.

The third spot on the podium was claimed by the Colombian pair of Melisa Ceballos and Estefanía Roa with a score of 212.2917. The pair of sisters Soledad and Trinidad García were a highlight for the local fans, being the Chilean duo, and they accumulated 180.3567 points.

In addition to the favored pairs in the artistic swimming event, teams from El Salvador, Argentina, Uruguay, Cuba, and Costa Rica are also competing.

Halloween festivities played a role in some of the routines, with pairs using music associated with the holiday to add excitement for the audience. Michael Jackson's "Thriller" received particularly enthusiastic applause. Tomorrow, the free routines will be performed, followed by the traditional medal ceremony at the Aquatics Center in the National Stadium Sports Park of Chile. The winners will secure direct access to the 2024 Paris Olympics.