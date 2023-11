The United States showcased its Pan American dominance in fencing at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, securing two more gold medals. Following Lee Kiefer's success in women's foil, victories were added by Nick Itkin and Magda Skarbonkiewicz, the cadet and junior world champion.





Nick Itkin clinched the gold medal in the men's individual foil event by defeating his compatriot Miles Chamley-Watson 15-6 in the final, with Chamley-Watson taking home the silver. This was a face-off between Olympic medalists. The 24-year-old Pan American champion, who already had a Pan American team gold in Lima 2019 in his list of achievements, had also won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His opponent had achieved the same feat in Rio 2016.

©Getty Images

On the other hand, the young fencer Magda Skarbonkiewicz, aged 17 and an emerging star, became the Pan American champion in the women's individual saber event by defeating another American, Maia Chamberlain, with a score of 15-13, who earned the silver.









©Getty Images





The United States has claimed three out of the four gold medals awarded in fencing during the first two days of competition in Santiago 2023, leading the medal table with three golds and two silvers, followed by Canada with one gold, one silver, and one bronze.





Chile holds third place with a silver medal, while Brazil is in fourth with three bronze medals. Argentina, Cuba, Mexico, and Venezuela each have one bronze medal.





The fencing competition, taking place at the Paralympic Sports Center in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, will continue on Wednesday with the qualification and awarding ceremonies in the women's individual epee and men's individual saber categories.