Amy Wang and Rachel Sung of the United States defeated the Brazilian pair Giulia and Bruna Takahashi 4-3 in the women's final, while the Cuban duo formed by Jorge Campos and Andy Diez won the men's title by defeating the Brazilians Hugo Calderano and Vitor Ishiy 4-2.





The Americans, Amy Wang and Rachel Sung, overcame the Brazilian sisters Bruna and Giulia Takahashi. In a closely contested match at Table 1 of the Olympic Training Center in Santiago, which went to seven sets, they concluded 11-7, 5-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8, 4-11, and 11-6, with the South Americans playing aggressively but making many mistakes on their serves. Chile and Puerto Rico took home the bronze.

ITTF Americas

In the men's category, the Cuban pair formed by Jorge Campos and Andy Pereira defeated the Brazilians Vitor Ishiy and Hugo Calderano, considered the best player in America and a member of the Brazilian pair that won the championship at the last continental event in Lima 2019.





The competition went to the sixth set (5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, and 11-7), and the Brazilian's cunning and agility were surpassed by the power and experience of the Cubans. Campos, who had already won the gold medal the previous day in mixed doubles with his partner Daniela Fonseca, became the first Cuban table tennis player to stand atop the podium twice in a Pan American Games.





This Wednesday, on the fourth day of the competition in this discipline, the champions in women's and men's singles will be determined, and on Sunday, November 5th, the team winners will be announced.

ITTF Americas