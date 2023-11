Infantino, president of FIFA, confirms that the 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia: "Football unites the world like no other sport"

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, confirmed through a post on his Instagram account that the 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, a country whose declaration of interest to host the event was submitted yesterday, Tuesday.





This will be the third World Cup organized in the Asian continent after South Korea and Japan hosted it in 2002, and Qatar in 2022. The climatic conditions in the Wahhabi kingdom will require the tournament to be held in winter, as was the case with the World Cup hosted by Qatar last year.





The International Federation of Football (FIFA) set October 31st as the deadline for submitting bids, and Saudi Arabia was the only Asian candidate, as it was Asia's turn to host this edition. This is the culmination of their strategy to become a major force in global football, having successfully brought together a lineup of stars led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Brazilian Neymar.

©Getty Images

Yesterday, Australia announced their withdrawal from the candidacy to host the event, as they will focus on the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. This decision left Saudi Arabia as the sole option to host the planet's most significant tournament. It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia had applied for the 2030 World Cup, but will now wait another four years to organize their own World Cup.





"The greatest show on earth will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States in 2026 in North America. The next two editions of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Africa (Morocco), Europe (Portugal and Spain) - with three matches played in South America (Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay) - in 2030, and in Asia (Saudi Arabia) in 2034. Three editions, five continents, and ten countries involved in the tournament. This is truly making football global," he stated in his Instagram post.





Therefore, FIFA has already secured the hosts for the upcoming World Cups from 2026 to 2034. In this regard, Infantino explained, "The bidding processes were approved by consensus through the FIFA Council, where all six confederations are represented, after constructive dialogue and extensive consultation. Thanks to everyone who participated in this positive exchange."





Infantino concluded by emphasizing the cohesion among the six confederations that make up FIFA. "Football unites the world like no other sport," he asserted, emphasizing that the World Cup serves as the perfect showcase for a message of unity and inclusion, illustrating how different cultures can come together and better understand one another.





Lastly, he opines that while we live in an "increasingly divided and aggressive world," it is evident that football "unites like nothing else," and he concludes by saying that "we all need these moments of unity, and the upcoming FIFA World Cups provide a unique force for good in this regard."