With great expectations, the Beach Ultimate Championship kicks off in California.



insidethegames.biz Live Blog brought to you in association with WFDF





The premier international tournament organized by The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) will take place from November 1st to Sunday the 5th in Huntington Beach, an hour south of Los Angeles in the United States.





Featuring five categories and representation from 16 countries in the global elite, this important tournament is capturing the excitement of enthusiasts and fans alike, as well as Californians who stroll along the beach and are enchanted by the dynamic and spirited nature of the game, which has been evident in the training sessions that began days ago on the beautiful American shores.





The world's best players will be vying for the trophy in the Mixed, Women's, and Open categories, as well as in two special categories: Grand Master Open and Master Mixed. These matches will take place on twelve courts simultaneously on the expansive sands of the Californian Pacific.





Following the inaugural ceremony scheduled to start at 8:30 in the morning (local time) with the raising of the national flags of the participating teams and the subsequent opening celebration, the Beach Ultimate Championship will officially commence at 11 in the morning on the main pitch, with the significant match between the United States and Spain in the women's category.





Afterwards, the rest of the day's matches will begin according to the established schedule, utilizing up to 12 courts simultaneously that were specially prepared for the world's most important competition in the discipline.





Team Categories:





MIXED Pool A:

United States

Germany

France

Ukraine

Venezuela

Colombia

Milon Dino (Singapore)





Pool B:

Canada

United Kingdom

Spain

Japan

Mexico

Singapore Mixed

TC Pandas (People's Republic of China)





OPEN

United States

United Kingdom

France

Philippines

Spain

Canada

Ireland

Singapore

Germany

Japan





WOMEN'S

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Spain

Japan

Philippines

Singapore





MASTER MIXED

United States

Canada

Germany

Colombia

Japan

Philippines

Poland





GRAND MASTER OPEN

United States

Canada

France

Japan

Philippines

Singapore

Venezuela





Matches of the Inaugural Day:

WEDNESDAY

Wed 1.11.2023

Open Pool A 12:00 Field 2 France Open - Germany Open





12:00 Field 3 USA Open - Singapore Open





12:00 Field 4 Great Britain Open - Japan Open





12:00 Field 5 Spain Open - Canada Open





12:00 Field 6 Philippines Open - Ireland Open





14:00 Field 1 USA Open - Canada Open





14:00 Field 2 Great Britain Open - Singapore Open





14:00 Field 3 France Open - Japan Open





14:00 Field 4 Spain Open - Ireland Open





14:00 Field 5 Philippines Open - Germany Open





16:00 Field 1 Philippines Open - Singapore Open





16:00 Field 2 Spain Open - Japan Open





16:00 Field 3 USA Open - Ireland Open





16:00 Field 4 Canada Open - Germany Open





16:00 Field 5 Great Britain Open - France Open







Women's Pool A 11:00 Field 1 USA Women's - Spain Women's





13:00 Field 1 Canada Women's - Japan Women's





13:00 Field 2 Great Britain Women's - Philippines Women's





13:00 Field 3 USA Women's - Singapore Women's





15:00 Field 1 Great Britain Women's - Singapore Women's





15:00 Field 2 Spain Women's - Japan Women's





15:00 Field 3 Canada Women's - Philippines Women's







Mixed Pool A 13:00 Field 6 USA Mixed - Colombia Mixed





13:00 Field 7 Germany Mixed - Venezuela Mixed





13:00 Field 8 France Mixed - Ukraine Mixed





15:00 Field 6 Germany Mixed - Ukraine Mixed





15:00 Field 7 USA Mixed - Venezuela Mixed





15:00 Field 8 Colombia Mixed - Milo Dino (SGP)







Mixed Pool B 13:00 Field 9 Canada Mixed - Singapore Mixed





13:00 Field 10 Great Britain Mixed - Mexico Mixed





13:00 Field 11 Spain Mixed - Japan Mixed





15:00 Field 9 Great Britain Mixed - Japan Mixed





15:00 Field 10 Canada Mixed - Mexico Mixed





15:00 Field 11 Singapore Mixed - TC Pandas (CHN)







Master Mixed Pool A 12:00 Field 1 Germany Master Mixed - Poland Master Mixed





12:00 Field 7 Colombia Master Mixed - Philippines Master Mixed





12:00 Field 8 USA Master Mixed - Canada Master Mixed





14:00 Field 6 Germany Master Mixed - Japan Master Mixed





14:00 Field 7 Canada Master Mixed - Philippines Master Mixed





14:00 Field 8 USA Master Mixed - Poland Master Mixed





16:00 Field 6 Germany Master Mixed - Philippines Master Mixed





16:00 Field 7 Canada Master Mixed - Poland Master Mixed





16:00 Field 8 Colombia Master Mixed - Japan Master Mixed







Grand Master Open Pool A 12:00 Field 9 USA Grand Master Open - Singapore Grand Master Open





12:00 Field 10 Canada Grand Master Open - Philippines Grand Master Open





12:00 Field 11 France Grand Master Open - Japan Grand Master Open





14:00 Field 9 USA Grand Master Open - Philippines Grand Master Open





14:00 Field 10 Canada Grand Master Open - Japan Grand Master Open





14:00 Field 11 Singapore Grand Master Open - Venezuela Grand Master Open





16:00 Field 9 Japan Grand Master Open - Philippines Grand Master Open





16:00 Field 10 Canada Grand Master Open - Venezuela Grand Master Open





16:00 Field 11 France Grand Master Open - Singapore Grand Master Open