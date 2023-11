Chile pulls off a major surprise by defeating the United States and will compete in the final of women's football against Mexico

The women's football tournament at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago now has its finalists after the semifinals, in which the host, Chile, and Mexico emerged victorious by defeating two powerhouses, the United States and Argentina, respectively.





In the first semifinal match, the Mexican team won 2-0 against the albicelestes and are now preparing to compete for the gold against the host team on November 3rd at the Elías Figueroa Stadium in Valparaíso.





With a brace from Lizbeth Ovalle, El Tri, who were Pan American runners-up in 1999, will play for the gold medal after 24 years. That was the first time women's football was introduced in the Pan American Games, and they faced the United States in Winnipeg, losing 1-0 to claim the silver medal.

In the other clash held at the Sausalito Stadium, Chile managed to withstand the pressure from the North Americans in the final stretch, securing a 2-1 victory and advancing in great form to the grand final against Mexico, guaranteeing a spot on the podium in women's football at the Pan American Games for the first time in their history.





Luis Mena's team took the lead at the 37th minute with a goal from Karen Araya. Yanara Aedo (45th minute) extended the lead just before halftime. In the second half, the United States (52nd minute) managed to narrow the gap after a great individual play by Emeri Adames.





The finalist teams will face each other again in Santiago 2023. It's worth noting that they already faced off in Group A, where the Mexican team won 3-1. Meanwhile, Argentina and the United States will determine which team will take home the bronze medal.