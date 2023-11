Yunisleidy García emulated Liliana Allen in the 100 meters, and the Mexican Martinez missed out on gold in the 5,000 meters

The Cuban athlete achieved her country's second gold in the hundred meters, and the North American was disqualified for using his elbows at the finish of the 12 and a half laps.





©Getty Images





The second day of track and field athletics at the Pan American Games took place on Tuesday with an excellent atmosphere and a high level of competition at the Julio Martinez Prádanos National Stadium in Nuñoa, in the northeast of Santiago de Chile.





One of the day's highlights was the Cuban Yunisleidy García, who managed to overcome the sadness of her disqualification last summer in the 100 meters at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest with a sensational victory, recording a time of 11.36 seconds. She was followed by the Guyanese athlete Yasmine Abrams (11.52) and the most famous of the participants, Trinidadian Michelle-lee Ahye (11.53), a regular in Diamond League events.





To understand the importance of Yunisleidy García's achievement, it's worth noting that it's the second gold medal for Cuban women in the hundred meters at the Pan American Games, a feat previously accomplished only by the legendary Liliana Allen in 1991 in Havana, marking the pinnacle of Cuban athletics with a total of 18 gold medals.





In the men's category, Dominican José Alnardo González accomplished an impressive feat, going from the last position at the 20-meter mark to win the 100 meters with a time of 10.30 seconds, just one hundredth of a second behind the Brazilian Felipe Bardi (whose best time is 9.97) and the Guyanese Emanuel Archibald.





©Getty Images





The silver medalist from the previous Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador was affected at the start by the two controversial false starts, which delayed the start of the race and added tension and nerves to the participants. This marks the first time the Dominican Republic has won the men's hundred meters at the Pan American Games.

Another standout of the day was Mexican Fernando Daniel Martínez, who aimed to defend the title he won four years ago in Lima in the 5,000 meters. He was looking to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots Juan Luis Barrios and Arturo Barrios, the only Mexican athletes to achieve consecutive gold medals. The final was the slowest in the last 69 years, with 15:50.6 since the Argentine Osvaldo Suárez's victory in Mexico in 1955. Despite the slow pace, Martínez managed to pull away in the final lap but used his elbow to hold off American Kasey Knevelbaard, resulting in a disputed disqualification. In the end, gold went to Knevelbaard (14:47.69), silver to the Canadian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (14:48.02), and bronze to the Brazilian Altobeli da Silva (14:48.18).





The Chilean audience celebrated the heptathlon's outcome, just as they did on Monday with the discus gold for Lucas Nervi. Chilean Santiago Ford entered the 1,500 meters with a little over 100 points lead and managed to calculate perfectly, despite it not being his best event, to clinch victory in the combined events with 7,834 points. He was followed by the Brazilian José Fernando Ferreira (7,748) and the American Ryan David Talbot (7,742).





Finally, in the men's long jump final, Colombian Arnovid Dalmero won with a leap of 8.08 meters on his second attempt, beating the Cuban athletes Alejandro Parada (silver) and Maikel Vidal (bronze), both with 8.01 meters as their best mark.







©Getty Images





After the road events and the first two days of track and field athletics, the Peruvian delegation leads the medal table with three golds and three bronzes, followed by the Dominican Republic with three golds, and the host nations, Chile and Colombia, both with two golds and one silver. In contrast, the United States fielded a team without top athletes and has only one gold and four bronzes. In terms of the number of podium finishes, Brazil leads with nine (one gold, seven silvers, and one bronze).