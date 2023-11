Argentina is the defending champion, and the 'Canarinha' (Brazil) aims to break the three-title tie it shares with Cuba, which is far from its glory days.





Men's handball is one of the major highlights at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, which will conclude this Sunday with notable organizational success. While most team sports have been played in parallel with their main leagues, such as basketball, this event coincides with the European break due to friendly matches in preparation for the European Championship scheduled for January in Germany or the Golden League, featuring Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, and Denmark.





As a result, men's handball in Santiago 2023 features numerous players who shine in leading teams in the Champions League, the European League, or major Spanish, French, and even German teams, with special mention for the national teams of Argentina and Brazil, which have dominated in the two rounds of the group stage.





After the conclusion of the women's competition with 'Verdeamarelha' (Brazil) defeating 'Albiceleste' (Argentina) 18-30, with seven goals by Francielle da Rocha (a key player for Romania's Dunărea Brăila), it was the men's turn, with the same national teams as the top favorites, not forgetting Chile and Cuba.





The current champion, Argentina, has assembled a strong team, with 13 of the 17 players mentioned by Guillermo Milano playing in foreign teams. Special mention goes to former Barcelona goalkeeper Leo Maciel (Sporting, Portugal), the “brain” Diego Simonet (Montpellier, France) and his partner Pablo (Cuenca, Spain), the wingers Nico Bonnano (Anaitasuna, Spain) and Fede Pizarro (Cuenca), and pivot Gastón Mouriño (Constanța, Romania).

The Argentine Handball Confederation (CAH) ©Getty Images





On the other hand, Brazil is looking to reclaim the title they lost in Lima 2019 (they won the bronze), and they've put together an excellent team with two Barcelona players (winger Haniel Langaro and great defenseThiagus Petrus), goalkeeper Rangel Luan (Saint Raphaël, France), pivot Rogerio Moraes (Melsungen, Germany), winger Rudoplh Hackbarth (Cuenca, Spain), central Joao Pedro (CSM Bucuresti, Romania), and lethal shooter Leo Dutra (Ah-Ahli, Saudi Arabia).

cbhb1 Brazilian Confederation of Handball (CBHb) ©Getty Images





In this highly competitive tournament, the Chilean team, the hosts and current vice-champion, should not be underestimated. They have the Salinas brothers, Esteban and Rodrigo (Bidasoa, Spain), Erwin (Toulouse, France), and Emil Feuchtmann, who, at 41 years old, plays for Elda in the second division of the Spanish league after playing a crucial role in 'La Roja'. And let's not forget Cuba with their top scorer, Dariel García.





The first two rounds of the group stage have already been played, with all signs pointing to a final between Brazil and Argentina, with only the hosts having a say. Argentina started by defeating the United States 28-14, with Fede Pizarro scoring five goals, and on Tuesday, they beat Uruguay 16-37, with Pizarro as the star again, scoring nine goals. On Wednesday, they face Cuba, and on Friday, they will play in the semifinals.





In the other group, Brazil put on a show in their debut against the weak Mexican team (51-19), with Leo Dutra scoring 10 goals and Jean Pierre Dupoix netting 13. On Tuesday, they defeated the Dominican Republic 20-36, with seven goals from Hackbarth out of eight attempts. This Wednesday, they will compete for the top spot against the host team, Chile, in the first major match of the Pan American Games, with the grand final set for this Saturday.