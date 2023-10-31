Dunsar Media Company Limited, the publisher of www.insidethegames.biz ("insidethegames.biz"), marks a significant milestone as it undergoes a change in ownership after 18 successful years.

Co-founders Duncan Mackay and Sarah Bowron have decided to embark on new ventures within the sports and media industries, paving the way for a seamless transition of the company.

Their shares of Dunsar Media Company Limited have been acquired by Vox Europe Investment Holding Ltd., the current majority shareholder.

Sarah and Duncan want to thank their staff, freelancers, suppliers and clients for all their support over the last 18 years and wish them every success for the future.

Since its inception, insidethegames.biz has been a leading publisher, delivering unparalleled news coverage within Sport and the Olympic Movement.

Duncan Mackay and Sarah Bowron's dedication and leadership have played a pivotal role in establishing insidethegames.biz as a trusted source of high-quality, reliable sports journalism.

Sarah Bowron and Duncan Mackay ©ITG

As they embark on their new ventures, Duncan and Sarah express their gratitude to their loyal readers, acknowledging the continued support and recognition received throughout the years.

They have utmost confidence in the new team’s ability to uphold the esteemed reputation and editorial standards that insidethegames.biz has become synonymous with.

Vox Europe Investment Holding Ltd. is delighted to now fully own and control Dunsar Media Company Limited and would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Duncan Mackay and Sarah Bowron for their exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the growth and success of insidethegames.biz.

Their visionary leadership and commitment to delivering top-quality sports journalism have set a remarkable standard in the industry.

The new owners recognise and appreciate their invaluable contributions, and they wish Duncan and Sarah all the best in their future endeavours within the sports and media sectors.

Vox Europe Investment Holding Ltd. will initiate some changes to the corporate structure of Dunsar Media Company Limited.

This will include gathering an international Board of Directors, comprising individuals with extensive experience in sports, law and media, to oversee and guide the company in future and protect and preserve its reputation for excellence and professionalism.

The insidethegames team at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©ITG

The new sole owner of insidethegames.biz remains committed to delivering objective journalism and comprehensive coverage of the most significant events in the sports world.

Readers can continue to expect the same level of excellence, integrity and proficiency that insidethegames.biz has consistently provided throughout its history.

Dunsar Media Company Limited and its co-founders extend their best wishes to Vox Europe Investment Holding Ltd. and the newly appointed Board of Directors as they embark on this exciting new chapter.

The legacy of insidethegames.biz will undoubtedly thrive and continue to be a valuable resource for sports enthusiasts worldwide.