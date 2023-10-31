Australia's largest airline Qantas has added Paris to its list of direct flight services with a new route from Perth timed to meet expected demand for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is the first time that Qantas has flown into the French capital in nearly two decades.

The carrier says the move follows the success of its direct flights from Perth to London and Rome, with the new year-round route expected to cut about three hours off the current fastest travel time from Perth to Paris.

From July 12 next year, the 17-hour flights will initially operate four days per week with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft before services move to three per week from mid-August.

"This route has been on our wish list for a while and we think customers will be as pleased as we are to see it go on sale today," said Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson.

"Our direct flights to London and Rome have been hugely popular and Paris is the next most-requested destination, so we know the demand for this service will be strong as well.

The Perth to Paris route is set to be undertaken in Boeing 747 Dreamliner aircrafts ©Getty Images

"Some of the first customers on these flights will be Australian athletes heading to Paris to compete at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Hudson states that Qantas will be the only airline offering the direct flights without a mid-point stopover.

The delivery of new aircraft in recent months will help the company increase its international capacity to more than 90 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year, with a target of 100 per cent capacity by the middle of next year.

"The schedule we've announced today will add more than 75,000 seats between Australia and Europe each year and we'll be working with Tourism Western Australia to help make the most of the opportunity to bring tourists here, knowing that direct flights are a big factor in people deciding where to travel," Hudson says.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games is due to begin on July 26, a fortnight after the route's first flight, and conclude on August 11 before the Paralympics take place from August 28 to September 8.